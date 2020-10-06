Connect with us

Richfield Nigeria’s Groundbreaking Ceremony for its New Residential Housing Development Project in Abeokuta was a huge success

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on


Richfield Nigeria, a fast-growing Real Estate development company, has launched a residential housing development project in Abeokuta. The Real Estate Company had a groundbreaking ceremony for its Richfield residences project in Abeokuta.

Richfield Residences is a premium residential development consisting of 20 units of fully detached 3 bedroom bungalows and 10 units of 2 bedroom terraces all located on Abeokuta/Lagos expressway, opposite Midland Galvanizing company Ile-ise.


In his address, the MD/CEO, Richfield Nigeria, Samson Odegbami said that the primary aim and objective of Richfield Nigeria is to contribute its quota to solving the problem of housing deficit in Nigeria, adding that the affordability and high quality is a guiding principle for the organization.

Without doubt, housing is one of the major problems faced by Nigerians and we believe, as an organization, we can support the government to combat the issue of house deficit. Not only are we providing houses, but we also ensure that our buildings are very affordable such that you do not need all the money in this world before you can live in a comfortable apartment“. he said.

We’ve also considered the economic state of the country and we developed a flexible payment plan all in a bid to make our facilities available to all” he added.


The event was well attended by dignitaries and other major stakeholders in the real estate sector. The project has a completion timeline of 6 months.

For more information visit: www.richfieldlagos.com






