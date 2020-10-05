Connect with us

Stephanie Linus Is Living Her Best Life (Family, Friends & A Surprise Birthday Party thanks to her Husband!)

All the Must-See Highlights from Mercy Eke's Birthday Bash

GiST wants to Raise Female Leaders & Change Makers in Underserved Communities with the Health for Her Project

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Spotted: #BBNaija's Nengi, Ozo, Lilo, Olive Emodi at La Mode Magazine’s 2020 Green October Event

Davido will be heating up the Stage Live at the Exodus Abuja 2.0 | October 2nd

You Can't Miss Naija Made's 2-Day Virtual Conference "Naija Made For More: Celebrating Collective Resilience" | October 2nd & 3rd

Laycon is the Latest Millionaire, Landlord & SUV Owner! Highlights from the #BBNaija Prize Presentation

The Photos from Inside Mimi Onalaja's 30th Birthday Party That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

Tim Godfrey, Judikay, Paul Chisom set to perform at the 2020 House of Freedom Rally | October 1st

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus was hosted to a surprise birthday party over the weekend and it was organized by her husband, Linus Idahosa.

The surprise party marked Stephanie Linus’ 38th birthday and it was attended by her close friends and family including actress Kate Henshaw and stylist Yummie Ogbebor.

The white-themed party was also attended by Ndidi Obioha, Chinedu Ben, Azuka Ogujiuba, Serah Donald Onyeachor, and more.

Stephanie says, I had the best surprise birthday party from my husband!!! I am so thankful for everyone that was involved, that came, for your prayers, your calls, your messages, your posts. My cheeks hurst from smiling 😁😁😁😁😁 My love you all.”

***

Surprise!

Stephanie Linus says:

My husband called my stylist @s.b.youme to get a dress for my surprise birthday! Unfortunately, she didn’t have my current measurements… being the super stylist that she is, she was able to calculate my exact size from my picture. Voila my dress fitted me beautifully and I loved it.

The Birthday Babe & her Forever Love

With Friends & Family

It’s A Party!

Photo Credit: @stephanielinus 

