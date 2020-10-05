Stephanie Linus Is Living Her Best Life (Family, Friends & A Surprise Birthday Party thanks to her Husband!)

Actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus was hosted to a surprise birthday party over the weekend and it was organized by her husband, Linus Idahosa.

The surprise party marked Stephanie Linus’ 38th birthday and it was attended by her close friends and family including actress Kate Henshaw and stylist Yummie Ogbebor.

The white-themed party was also attended by Ndidi Obioha, Chinedu Ben, Azuka Ogujiuba, Serah Donald Onyeachor, and more.

Stephanie says, “I had the best surprise birthday party from my husband!!! I am so thankful for everyone that was involved, that came, for your prayers, your calls, your messages, your posts. My cheeks hurst from smiling 😁😁😁😁😁 My love you all.”

***

Surprise!

Stephanie Linus says:

My husband called my stylist @s.b.youme to get a dress for my surprise birthday! Unfortunately, she didn’t have my current measurements… being the super stylist that she is, she was able to calculate my exact size from my picture. Voila my dress fitted me beautifully and I loved it.

The Birthday Babe & her Forever Love

With Friends & Family

It’s A Party!

Photo Credit: @stephanielinus