Farmnow gives Aid to Rural Farmers in Ogun State in the ‘Project E-60’ Empowerment Program

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary, Farmnow.ng, one of the fast-rising Agri-tech companies in Nigeria with a reach that cuts across the country and the diaspora, has organized an empowerment program for 60 Ogun state farmers tagged ‘Project E-60’.

Numerous agro supplies ranging from fertilizers, knapsack sprayers, antibiotics, feeds, and lots more were distributed to farmers. This empowerment program is aimed at helping farmers boost crop and animal production on their various farms.

Speaking at the empowerment program, the Co-founder, Farmnow.ng, Samson Odegbami, stated that the empowerment for rural farmers was borne out of the necessity to give back to society and increase food production in local communities for local consumption.

“Beyond giving back to society, I believe it is important that as an organization we contribute to solving the problem of food insecurity in our own way. Hunger is a very critical problem in the country that needs to be solved. In addition to that, we believe empowering rural farmers will increase food production in their respective local communities and enable them to practice sustainable agriculture.”

Samson Odegbami added that the farmers are trained on how to leverage digital technology for advanced agricultural production.

Also, in a bid to fulfill their mission to distribute Agro-wealth and contribute to the nation’s food security, Farmnow.ng through various farm cycles created an investment platform for Nigerians in and out of the country.

