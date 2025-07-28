OPPO Launches the Night Photo King Reno14 Series in Nigeria with AI Flash Photography and Stunning Design

OPPO Nigeria has unveiled its latest smartphone lineup, the Reno14 Series, featuring the Reno14 5G and Reno14 F 5G. The new series combines cutting-edge AI Flash Photography with an eye-catching Iridescent Mermaid Design, delivering both advanced technology and striking aesthetics in a durable IP69-rated body.

Revolutionary AI Flash Photography

The Reno14 5G features a breakthrough triple-flash system with industry-leading brightness up to 10 times brighter than previous generations. The main and ultra-wide cameras utilize dual flash units for excellent close-range illumination, while an industry-first dedicated focus flash powers the telephoto camera for effective subject lighting even when zoomed in.

The Reno14 F 5G comes equipped with a powerful dual-flash system designed for close-range photography, delivering twice the brightness of its predecessor. Both models feature an upgraded Flash Mode that captures bright shots with striking three- dimensional effects while maintaining natural skin tones in low-light conditions.

Premium Design and Display

Both models showcase OPPO’s innovative Iridescent Mermaid Design, created through the sophisticated Iridescent Glow Process that stacks twelve refined coating processes. The Reno14 5G features a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display, while the Reno14 F 5G offers a 6.57-inch display. Both support OPPO’s exclusive Splash Touch and Glove Mode for responsive operation even with wet hands or while wearing gloves.

The series offers attractive colorway options: Reno14 5G comes in Opal White and Luminous Green, while Reno14 F 5G expands the palette with Opal Blue and Luminous Green.

AI-Powered Features and Performance

The Reno14 Series introduces AI Livephoto 2.0, utilizing hardware-level Dual Exposure Fusion to capture perfect moments with minimal shutter lag. The AI Editor suite includes AI Recompose for professional-grade image adjustments and AI Perfect Shot for fixing unwanted expressions or closed eyes.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 platform for Reno14 5G, the series delivers enhanced performance with advanced cooling systems and AI LinkBoost 3.0 for superior network stability. Both models feature substantial 6,000mAh batteries with SUPERVOOC fast charging technology.

Productivity Enhancement

Running on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, the Reno14 Series includes AI productivity features like AI Mind Space for information organization, AI Call Summary for meeting notes, and AI VoiceScribe supporting over 20 languages for recording and translation needs.

Availability

The OPPO Reno14 Series is currently available for pre-order with a N50,000 commitment fee on the official OPPO website, offering users a compelling combination of advanced photography capabilities, premium design, and AI-enhanced productivity features.

Sponsored Content