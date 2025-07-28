Whispa Konnect’s Game Show Auditions Leave Lagos Buzzing with Excitement

The energy was electric, the stakes couldn’t be higher, and the dreams were as real as ever as Salary4Life—Nigeria’s most anticipated TV game show powered by Whispa Konnect—wrapped up its intense 2-day audition on Friday and Saturday, July 4th and 5th, 2025. Held in Oregun, Ikeja, the event welcomed hundreds of shortlisted contestants selected from over 10,000 entries received from across the country.

To be hosted by the iconic IK Osakioduwa, celebrity host of Nigerian Idol, Salary4Life is a show built around Nigeria’s indomitable hustle spirit, offering one lucky hustler finalist, the life- changing opportunity to walk away with a N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) grand prize in each episode. The show is set to air on digital and terrestrial channels from October 2025, running for 13 adrenaline-fueled episodes in its debut season.

The Lagos auditions were more than just selection; they were a celebration. Contestants came from all walks of life: entrepreneurs, everyday hustlers, techies, artisans, and professionals, each sharing one thing in common, the drive to transform their future. The event featured high- spirited games, brain-busting trials, live interviews, and unforgettable moments of courage and competition.

Giveaways like branded umbrellas, keyholders, water bottles, bags, notebooks, pens and cash transfers added extra excitement to the atmosphere. The presence of Oritsetinmeyin Igbene, the Group Chairman, Liberty Group (parent company of Whispa Konnect), accompanied by the show’s host, IK Osakioduwa, and Ag. Managing Director of Whispa Konnect, ‘Lolu Taiwo made the experience even more surreal for many attendees.

This is not just a game show—it’s a movement. It’s about ambition, hustle, and transformation, said Lolu Taiwo, Ag. MD of Whispa Konnect, the company behind the Salary4Life initiative.

The auditions have now set the tone for what is expected to be Nigeria’s most gripping and inspiring TV show of the year. The main show will feature a diverse mix of contestants battling through rounds of trivia, logic, business challenges, and real-life hustle situations, as they chase the ultimate prize.

Whether it was a contestant’s daring answer that paid off or a misstep that sparked gasps in the room, the auditions gave a thrilling preview of what viewers can expect in October 2025.

With Salary4Life, every episode promises drama, brilliance, and the Nigerian dream in action. As excitement builds, fans are encouraged to follow salary4life official handles on X, Instagram, Tiktok and Youtube @salary4lifeng for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and a chance to participate in the upcoming Home Play Games, where viewers stand a chance of winning amazing prizes.

Sponsored Content