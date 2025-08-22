LaCreme Crafts honours KONGA103.7FM with Special Resin Art for supporting SMEs

KONGA103.7FM, Lagos’ commerce and hit music station, has once again received accolades for its impactful contributions to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector.

Princess Okumagba, Creative Director of LaCreme Crafts, recently made a special presentation of a handcrafted resin art piece bearing the KONGA103.7FM brand, in recognition of the station’s role in empowering entrepreneurs. The gesture followed her appearance on the station’s SME-focused programme, where she discussed the theme “Monetizing Your Resin Craft.”

During the engaging session, Okumagba recounted her journey into resin art, a craft she has mastered through practice and self-taught techniques. Describing resin as a “beautiful and exciting art form,” she highlighted its potential in Nigeria despite the challenge of relying largely on imported materials.

Expressing her gratitude for the platform, she said:

I am truly grateful to KONGA103.7FM for giving business owners like me the opportunity to tell our stories and reach more people. I always listen to the station and encourage every business owner to do the same because the insights shared on their programmes are invaluable.

She also encouraged aspiring resin artists to approach the craft with passion rather than focusing solely on financial gains, saying,

Passion for something brings out your creativity. If you focus only on the money, you may miss the joy of the art.

Receiving the gift on behalf of the station, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head of Konga Communications, expressed appreciation to LaCreme Crafts for the thoughtful gesture.

We are deeply honoured by this presentation. At KONGA103.7FM, our mission is to amplify the voices of SMEs and provide platforms that help businesses grow. It is encouraging to see the real impact of these conversations, and we remain committed to supporting entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

