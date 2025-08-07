This Diasporan Chef Is Transforming LA’s Culinary and Film Scene; With Small Chops, Meet Chef Akendeu

There’s something quietly radical about what Chef Akendeu Akendeu is doing in Los Angeles. It begins with a plate—carefully curated, elegantly styled and unfolds into a story. Sometimes that story recalls a memory from Yaoundé; other times, it takes place at a red carpet afterparty in Beverly Hills. Either way, it’s told through food. And it leaves a lasting impression.

Still under 40, the Cameroonian-born chef, entrepreneur, and founder of Africa Chop has become a cultural force at the crossroads of culinary artistry and entertainment. Her journey from the heart of Central Africa to the center of global filmmaking is more than a personal triumph—it’s the beginning of a movement. And at its heart is something deceptively simple: small chops.

What Are Small Chops?

For those uninitiated, small chops are the West African equivalent of hors d’oeuvres—bite-sized “finger-food” delights often served at weddings, naming ceremonies, or cultural celebrations, among others. Think spicy puff-puff, peppered gizzards, samosas, suya skewers, plantain chips, spring rolls. A party in every bite, the most anticipated snack on the menu, and often a precursor to how delicious the main course will be.

The Oxford English Dictionary traces the earliest recorded use of the term small chop to 1963, in the writings of M. Laurence—though details about the author remain scarce. The phrase itself is thought to have emerged during the British colonial era, blending English slang (“chops” meaning food) with the notion of modest portions (“small”).

While the idea of bite-sized snacks exists across cultures, small chops—as they’re known in Nigeria and neighboring regions—developed a distinct identity shaped by West African culinary traditions. Over time, the concept evolved into a beloved assortment of savory finger foods often served at parties and formal gatherings.

Now rooted in past and contemporary post-colonial Nigerian food traditions, small chops (appetizers) have evolved into a festive staple across West and Central Africa, including Cameroon, where their preparation is infused with unique regional spices and techniques.

From Nollywood classics to contemporary hits like Small Chops (2020), the cultural significance of small chops is undeniable. The term has evolved beyond cuisine, becoming a metaphor for everything from social interactions to romantic entanglements. Yet, at its core, it remains a beloved staple across Nigerian and West African events—from lavish owambe parties in Lagos to wedding receptions, picnics, and everyday celebrations. Its presence across film and real life speaks to just how ingrained small chops are in the collective imagination.

But small chops are more than just a culinary delight, they’ve become an engine for economic empowerment. In party-loving nations like Nigeria and Cameroon, the demand for these bite- sized treats has given rise to a thriving industry. For many, specializing in small chops isn’t just a side hustle—it’s a lucrative, full-fledged business. And now, with diasporan chefs like Opportune Akendeu bringing these festive flavors to global audiences, small chops are serving up not only identity and tradition, but also international opportunity.

Culinary Diplomacy in Action

For Chef Akendeu, small chops aren’t just a trend—they’re transformational. At luxury private events across Los Angeles, they’ve become conversation starters among Hollywood elites, producers, and cultural tastemakers. From intimate studio screenings to Afro-fusion dinner parties, her creations embody a broader movement of culinary diplomacy: using food to bridge cultures, reshape narratives, and expand appetites—both literal and metaphorical.

I want to make people feel Cameroon—before they even ask where it is on the map, she says.

But Chef Akendeu is far more than a small chops queen. She runs a full-service culinary operation, catering everything from private luxury dinners to Hollywood film sets. Her clientele includes stylists, film producers, and even visiting government representatives. With a rare ability to fuse tradition with finesse, she has become the go-to chef for high-level, intimate events. It’s more than just a meal—it’s what some have described as “culinary diplomacy.”

Food can speak when words can’t, she explains. It tells people where you’re from. But more importantly, it shows them where you’re going.

Beyond her signature small chops, Chef Akendeu runs a full-service culinary brand that caters for private events, production sets, and A-list industry clientele across Los Angeles. Her clients include film producers, stylists, and even visiting government delegations. Whether it’s an intimate dinner for a celebrity or a press junket buffet, her menus are bold, diasporic, and always rooted in flavor-forward excellence.

Craft & Creative Culture- Small Chops Serving the Masses

In many ways, Akendeu has become the unofficial caterer for the African creative renaissance happening in LA—from movie premieres to pan-African film panels. Her food is there. Her story is there. And so is the rising influence of African culture on global media. Her client list includes Disney executives, Airbnb Experiences, fashion tastemakers, and rising Black filmmakers.

When she’s not on-site catering a curated film set, she’s consulting with brands seeking a more authentic African gastronomic touch. Every element is intentional—from her use of handmade spices to the way she presents a grilled chicken or garnishes a plantain and fish dish.

She’s not just a chef; one entertainment manager tells me. She’s a vibe curator. A cultural architect.

Africa’s Flavor Moment

We’re witnessing a continental shift. African stories are being optioned by studios. African fashion is on red carpets. African food is finally having its seat at the table. The new tastemakers—like Chef Akendeu, aren’t asking for permission. They’re plating heritage boldly, with sauce, spice, and unapologetic flair.

When asked about formal culinary training, Chef Akendeu’s answer is as rich and layered as her cuisine. Her cordon bleu wasn’t earned in a classroom—it was passed down in her mother’s kitchen in Yaoundé Cameroon, where spices danced in the air and every recipe came with a story. For eight years, she’s sharpened her craft under the loving mentorship of her mother and a chorus of aunties—each one a culinary master in her own right.

That deep, generational knowledge has taken root in Los Angeles, where Chef Akendeu now stands as the first woman to own a West African gourmet food truck and catering company in the city. With every plate, she redefines what global cuisine looks—and tastes—like.

With her new spice line set to launch later this year and whispers of a brick-and-mortar concept on the horizon, Chef Akendeu Akendeu is proving that food is never “just food.” It’s a language, a legacy, and for this diasporan chef—a gateway.

I want to show what’s possible when we stop dimming our flavors and start sharing them with pride.

More Than A Chef

Trained in both classical techniques and community kitchens, Chef Akendeu is a rising force in LA’s culinary and cultural scene. She’s been recognized by Mayor Karen Bass as a key figure among African entrepreneurs in Los Angeles, won the Best Jollof Cookoff LA (2024), and is a three-time honoree on Restaurant Guru’s “Best Recommended” list (2023–2025). From curated culinary showcases to multicultural festivals, her work continues to break boundaries.

Her journey isn’t one of overnight success—it’s a story of intentional cultivation, cultural pride, and spiritual clarity. For Akendeu, her heritage isn’t a limitation—it’s her greatest gift.

Her cuisine doesn’t belong to any one West African tradition—it’s global by design. Rooted in the culinary wisdom of her mother and grandmother in Cameroon, her dishes are a bold, elevated take on West African flavors, reimagined for a modern, health-conscious world.

She caters to everyone: from curious food lovers to Hollywood’s elite, offering a gourmet experience that’s fresh, clean, and locally sourced. Her kitchen isn’t just serving food—it’s leading a global culinary revolution, one unforgettable bite at a time.

As she continues to expand her influence across both the culinary world and the film industry, one thing is certain: Africa’s time is not coming. It’s already here.

And it tastes like home.

Origin Cameroon | Instagram | website- www.chefakendeu.com

