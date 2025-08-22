Mowe Golf Town Hosts Inaugural Daycation Highlighting Eco-Luxury Living

Connect with us

The inaugural Mowe Golf Town Daycation, a unique celebration of sustainable African living, will take place on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the Mowe Golf Town Experience Centre, opposite Christopher University, Ogun State.

This special event will unveil The Green Residences a collection of eco-friendly smart homes and introduce the Creek View Land Offering, expanding opportunities for investors and homeowners alike.

The Daycation promises to be more than an unveiling. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable blend of leisure and culture, including scooter rides, sip-and-paint sessions, and serene relaxation zones. A standout highlight of the day is a private African art exhibition worth over ₦500 million, curated by renowned collector Engr. Dayo Adetunmbi (CEO, Heavy Lifting Limited). The showcase will feature works by celebrated artists such as Bruce Onobrakpeya, David H. Dale, Abiodun Olaku, Kolade Oshinawo, and moreDeveloped by Legal City Homes & Properties in partnership with Gidi Real Estate Investment, Mowe Golf Town is designed around a nine-hole waterfront golf course and reflects a vision of sustainability, community, and cultural heritage. It is strategically located just 45 minutes from Lagos, offering a lifestyle where modern living meets nature and recreation.

Mowe Golf Town Daycation invites families, investors, and lifestyle enthusiasts to experience firsthand a new wave of eco-luxury living while embracing art, leisure, and sustainability in one destination.

