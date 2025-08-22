Simeogieme Debuts ‘Love Bloom’ at Africa Fashion Week London, Celebrating Faith and Resilience

The Africa Fashion Week London 2025 runway featured a striking showcase from luxury womenswear brand Simeogieme, which unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, ‘Love Bloom.’ Founded in the UK and inspired by Nigerian heritage, the presentation highlighted a fusion of couture craftsmanship with a personal narrative of faith and healing.

Drawing from her triumphant journey through leukaemia, Creative Director Osime Saibu infused each garment with the transformative essence of divine love. Flowing capes represented the warmth of being enveloped in God’s embrace. In this collection, Osime embraced a temporary evolution by exclusively featuring digital artworks, while still honouring her roots in hand-painted prints that have characterised past collections. This collection reflects a new creative chapter, showcasing rich floral motifs that symbolise grace, hope, and the beauty that can flourish even in life’s toughest moments.

The show transcended mere fashion; it was an intimate narrative conveyed through fabric, colour, and movement. Each ensemble relayed a powerful message that resilience goes beyond survival; it’s about discovering beauty amidst life’s challenges. This was runway theatre infused with meaning: a visual conversation between the designer and the audience about love, restoration, and inner strength.

Love Bloom is more than just a collection; it is my testimony, shared Osime Saibu. Every piece embodies a story of God’s faithfulness, and I hope that women who wear these creations feel embraced, valued, and revitalised, she expressed.

The showcase was part of the vibrant two-day celebration that Africa Fashion Week London is renowned for, uniting designers from across the continent and the diaspora. Within this rich tapestry of cultural exchange and creative brilliance, Love Bloom distinguished itself with its heartfelt storytelling and unique aesthetic.

With this collection, Simeogieme reasserts its status as a premier fashion storyteller. The brand’s growing influence is reflected not only on the runway but also in the pages of leading international magazines, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Grazia, and Cosmopolitan, where Simeogieme has been recently featured. Its global reach continues to expand, with pieces now available at Flying Solo in New York City, giving American customers direct access to its distinctive designs. Buyers, collectors, and media are invited to explore Love Bloom and place exclusive orders at www.simeogieme.com, ensuring that the narrative of love, resilience, and divine healing resonates far beyond the London runway.

Visit here and @simeogieme for more on the collection. For general inquiries, please send an email and for media inquiries.

About Simeogieme

Simeogieme is a luxury fashion brand that harmonises simplicity, sensuality, and sophistication. Crafted by Osime Saibu, the brand caters to women who celebrate elegance and individuality. Her collections are inspired by bold patterns, vibrant colours, and artistic influences, combining traditional artistry with digital design to create unique fabrics for her garments. Perfect for those who wish to stand out with grace and confidence.

