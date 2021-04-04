Connect with us

Prepare to Fall in Love with Simeogieme's New Collection tagged "TribArt"

You Need to see Bertha Amuga's "Escapade" Collection STAT

VWH Apparel's New Collection is the Perfect Mix of Modern Aesthetics & African Craftmanship

Vanessa Gounden just released the Holiday Edit IT-Girls will be Coveting this Season!

This Debut Collection by Timzy Classic is Worth Your Attention

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Denim this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 139

Prepare to be Obsessed With FRUCHÉ's New Collection tagged "Ibeji"

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 376

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Super Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 68

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed of the Week: Chioma Ikokwu, Mihlali Ndamase, Cee-C Nwadiora & More

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Luxury fashion label Simeogieme under fashion and lifestyle brand Osime Saibu debuts its Spring/Summer 2021 RTW collection themed TribArt.

The brand’s latest offering introduces tribal patterns woven onto the fabrics to create its signature bodycon dresses, bodycon jumpsuits and maxi dresses; juxtaposing fabrics like sheer and organza to create an unconventional look. The TribArt collection is created for the confident and fearlessly sexy woman who isn’t afraid to stand out and try something new. The collection also features flips flops and swims suits from the Osime Saibu lifestyle brand for a more varied look.

See the full collection below.

Credits
Brand:@Simeogieme @osimesaibulifestyle
Model:@antolecky
Stylist:@rhodaebun
Hair:@justhair01
Makeup:@mjaybeautyconcept
Photography:@kolaoshalusi

