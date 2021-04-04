Prepare to Fall in Love with Simeogieme’s New Collection tagged “TribArt”

Luxury fashion label Simeogieme under fashion and lifestyle brand Osime Saibu debuts its Spring/Summer 2021 RTW collection themed TribArt.

The brand’s latest offering introduces tribal patterns woven onto the fabrics to create its signature bodycon dresses, bodycon jumpsuits and maxi dresses; juxtaposing fabrics like sheer and organza to create an unconventional look. The TribArt collection is created for the confident and fearlessly sexy woman who isn’t afraid to stand out and try something new. The collection also features flips flops and swims suits from the Osime Saibu lifestyle brand for a more varied look.

See the full collection below.

Credits

Brand:@Simeogieme @osimesaibulifestyle

Model:@antolecky

Stylist:@rhodaebun

Hair:@justhair01

Makeup:@mjaybeautyconcept

Photography:@kolaoshalusi