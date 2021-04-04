You Need to see Bertha Amuga’s “Escapade” Collection STAT

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Established womenswear brand Bertha Amuga has unveiled a new collection for the season tagged Escapade.

According to the brand:

Escapade by Bertha Amuga is an exclusive collection inspired by adventure and creativity. African culture is explored through exotic accents including animal print, leather, and feather tassels creating a unique look in each piece. The natural beauty contours to the body with a design that combines Western elements and a multicultural appeal.

With inspiration from nature and universal beauty, Escapade by Bertha Amuga demonstrates quality fashion with ideas that stand out from the rest.

See the full collection below

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Credits
Brand: www.berthaamuga.com @berthaamugaofficial
Photography: @Veronika_photography
Makeup : @Silkyjain_makeup
Stylist: @chicbydina
Models: @jelenamarkovic___ @CynthiaAbudulahi

