VWH Apparel’s New Collection is the Perfect Mix of Modern Aesthetics & African Craftmanship

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Rising Nigerian womenswear brand VWH Apparel has unveiled its collection for the season tagged The Backless Series.  The collection features exquisite and vibrant Adire prints as two-pieces, separates, and more.

According to the statement of the brand;

At VWH, we take pride in creating versatile pieces that are made locally with love and handled with care. For the backless series, we have luxury Adire chiffon pieces curated specially for the VWH woman.

See the full lookbook below

Credits

Brand@vwh_apparel

Photography@bolajiodukoya_

Makeup@wsbeauty__

