Connect with us

Style

Vanessa Gounden just released the Holiday Edit IT-Girls will be Coveting this Season!

Style

This Debut Collection by Timzy Classic is Worth Your Attention

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Denim this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 139

Style

Prepare to be Obsessed With FRUCHÉ's New Collection tagged "Ibeji"

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 376

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Super Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 68

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Chioma Ikokwu, Mihlali Ndamase, Cee-C Nwadiora & More

Style

Here Are 7 Elegant Looks To Copy From Nyanmah Armoire This Week

BN TV Events Style

Watch DJ Lambo’s Electrifying Virtual Performance for the #BNSWomensMonth Closing Concert

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

All the FAB Red Carpet Photos! Folake Olowofoyeku, Issa Rae, Maisai Martin & More at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Style

Vanessa Gounden just released the Holiday Edit IT-Girls will be Coveting this Season!

Published

6 mins ago

 on

This season, famed South African designer Vanessa Gounden marks the 10th year anniversary of her eponymous brand Vanessa Gounden is a new collection. Featuring the designer’s styles signature statement-making prints – this collection is made for your next vacation.

The campaign features top South African influencers Kefilwe Mabote, Sarah Langa and Lauren Campbell rocking the super gorgeous kaftans named after each of them. “Daring, luxurious and boldly feminine” is how the designer describes the pieces.

This collection is a limited-edition trio of kaftans. The prints and silhouettes taken from the brand’s archives and reinterpreted by Vanessa, portraying the eternal creativity and relevance of the design.

Born and raised in the era of apartheid in South Africa, Vanessa’s early upbringing and experiences in the townships made her determined to break through the glass ceiling. Her ebullient spirit, passion for social issues, love of art and innate creativity has all drawn Vanessa to the world of fashion. She decided to expand her business portfolio and take her passion a step further by setting up her eponymous fashion label, Vanessa Gounden, in 2011.

It is unsurprising then that her signature prints are conceptual and challenging, with each print serving as an elaborate canvas to create awareness of social and political issues

See more photos below.

Looking for more fashion and lifestyle updates?

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com

Credits: @vanessa_gounden

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Dennis Isong: 7 Things you Need to Check Before you Purchase Properties from Real Estate Companies

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

“Beautiful Chaos” – Re-witnessing a Recent Point Zero | by Tega Oghenechovwen

Titi Oliyide: How to Get Your Kids Interested in STEM

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Of Hope, Happy Endings & Life’s Uncertainties
Advertisement
css.php