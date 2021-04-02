Style
This Debut Collection by Timzy Classic is Worth Your Attention
Rising menswear brand Timzy Classic has unveiled its first-ever collection tagged Enigma.
To bring the collection to life, the brand enlisted Nollywood star Ken Erics and comedian McMbakara to show off its exquisite collection which features a mix of alternative and retro designs.
The brand’s latest offering is created with fabrics such as crepe, cotton, and linen which come in vibrant colours, giving the collection a trendy yet playful appeal.
See the full collection below.
Credits
Design: @timzy_classic
Models: @kenerics @mcmbakara
Photography: @kinoshphotography @alasistudios