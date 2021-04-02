Connect with us

Style

This Debut Collection by Timzy Classic is Worth Your Attention

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Denim this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 139

Style

Prepare to be Obsessed With FRUCHÉ's New Collection tagged "Ibeji"

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 376

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Super Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 68

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Chioma Ikokwu, Mihlali Ndamase, Cee-C Nwadiora & More

Style

Here Are 7 Elegant Looks To Copy From Nyanmah Armoire This Week

BN TV Events Style

Watch DJ Lambo’s Electrifying Virtual Performance for the #BNSWomensMonth Closing Concert

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

All the FAB Red Carpet Photos! Folake Olowofoyeku, Issa Rae, Maisai Martin & More at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Style

This New Campaign by AMA Lagos x RENONI is a Must See!

Style

This Debut Collection by Timzy Classic is Worth Your Attention

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Rising menswear brand Timzy Classic has unveiled its first-ever collection tagged Enigma.

To bring the collection to life, the brand enlisted Nollywood star Ken Erics and comedian McMbakara to show off its exquisite collection which features a mix of alternative and retro designs.

The brand’s latest offering is created with fabrics such as crepe, cotton, and linen which come in vibrant colours, giving the collection a trendy yet playful appeal.

See the full collection below.

Looking for more African fashion and beauty updates?

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now

 

Credits
Design@timzy_classic
Models@kenerics @mcmbakara
Photography@kinoshphotography @alasistudios

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected]ja.com Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Dennis Isong: 7 Things you Need to Check Before you Purchase Properties from Real Estate Companies

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

“Beautiful Chaos” – Re-witnessing a Recent Point Zero | by Tega Oghenechovwen

Titi Oliyide: How to Get Your Kids Interested in STEM

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Of Hope, Happy Endings & Life’s Uncertainties
Advertisement
css.php