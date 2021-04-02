This Debut Collection by Timzy Classic is Worth Your Attention

Rising menswear brand Timzy Classic has unveiled its first-ever collection tagged Enigma.

To bring the collection to life, the brand enlisted Nollywood star Ken Erics and comedian McMbakara to show off its exquisite collection which features a mix of alternative and retro designs.

The brand’s latest offering is created with fabrics such as crepe, cotton, and linen which come in vibrant colours, giving the collection a trendy yet playful appeal.

See the full collection below.

Looking for more African fashion and beauty updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now

Credits

Design: @timzy_classic

Models: @kenerics @mcmbakara

Photography: @kinoshphotography @alasistudios