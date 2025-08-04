TECNO Set to Empower 2,000+ Nigerian Student Creators Through Bold New Creators Hub Initiative

TECNO has unveiled the Creators Hub, an exciting new initiative aimed at empowering over 2,000 student content creators across universities in Nigeria. This launch is part of the wider campaign for the brand’s latest smartphone, the TECNO SPARK 40 Series.

The Creators Hub will shine a spotlight on students already creating magic with their smartphones whether through TikTok dances, comedy skits, podcasts, tech reviews, or vlogs. TECNO’s goal is to highlight these young, talented creators, equip them with the right tools, and offer support that helps take their content to the next level.

More than just a platform for exposure, the TECNO Creators Hub was created to financially equip students while encouraging them to grow their creative talents. The initiative was born from research that revealed many Nigerian students take on work while in school.

In response, TECNO is stepping in to provide financial and professional support while also creating an opportunity for these students to subtly generate more brand awareness for TECNO through their content.

According to Olumide Yomi-Omolayo, TECNO’s Marketing Manager,

The initiative is more than just introducing the new SPARK 40 series. It is about building a creative community. The brand believes that there are thousands of students across Nigeria doing incredible things with just their phones, and Creators Hub is designed to give them a platform to help them grow.

The campaign will run from July to August 2025 and will combine both online and on-campus recruitment. Students who already have an audience of as low as 500 followers or less on TikTok, can enter by sharing a 30-second video that reflects their creative style, using the unique weekly hashtags communicated o TECNO’s social media page.

TECNO Creators Hub will kick off in campuses like the University of Lagos, Lagos State University, Yaba College of Technology, and Pan-Atlantic University. TECNO student ambassadors will take the lead. They will organize interactive sessions, create content using the SPARK 40, and encourage their peers to participate.

Sponsored Content