Add Beautiful Colours to Your Big Day With This Vibrant After-Party Look

Beauty Look

Add Beautiful Colours to Your Big Day With This Vibrant After-Party Look

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The vows are done, and you’ve said ‘I do’. Now it’s time to party hard and celebrate your beautiful union! What better way than slipping into something elegant and fun? Go short, go bold, go colourful.

Fashion designer, Cartellar nailed the after-party look with this vibrant piece made for celebrating into the night. This stunning strapless mini dress is an absolute work of art, covered in intricate floral embellishments that create a lush garden effect. Staying true to the colourful garden theme, Cover Girl Studio styled the hair in an elegant updo with romantic curls framing the face, adorned with flower clips that mirror the dress’s florals. Looks by KMA delivered glamorous nude makeup that adds just the right sparkle to this vibrant look. So here’s to you, beautiful brides – let this be your sign to go bold and celebrate your special day in a dress that feels like pure joy.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

 

Credit

Dress: @cartellar__
Model: @ms_lawal
Photography: @olamide_david
Makeup: @looksbykma
Hairstylist: @covergirl_studio

 

