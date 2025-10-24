Connect with us

London Wasn't Ready For Adeola and Amour's Lit Nigerian-Congolese Wedding!

Add Beautiful Colours to Your Big Day With This Vibrant After-Party Look

A First Date Request Via Email and A Love That Journeyed Across Miles #GodOrchestrates

This Groom and His Squad Stole the Show With Their Epic Dance Entrance!

Looking to Blend Culture, Colour, and Class Effortlessly? Check Out This Northern Bridal Inspo!

Bela & Victor’s Love Story Began in Uni and Bloomed Into a Breathtaking Rooftop Proposal!

This Couple’s White-Themed Reception Decor is Simply Breathtaking

Serve Regal Elegance at Your Edo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Love Found Mosunmola and Teniola When They Least Expected

#WeddingTrendTuesday: Parasols Are the Perfect Accessories to Elevate Your Wedding Look

London Wasn’t Ready For Adeola and Amour’s Lit Nigerian-Congolese Wedding!

5 hours ago

Love across cultures? We’re so here for it!  Today, we’re celebrating Adeola and Amour, a beautiful Nigerian-Congolese couple whose story has blossomed into one stunning celebration of love and culture.

The gorgeous duo tied the knot in a breathtaking ceremony at the Meridian Grand in London, where they exchanged heartfelt vows and sealed it all with the sweetest kiss as husband and wife.  To honour their rich roots, Adeola and Amour stepped out in grand style for their traditional ceremony, slaying their Aso-oke and Kuba looks one stunning outfit at a time! The guests came through looking fabulous, the dance floor stayed lit all night, and every moment was filled with love and laughter. It was a celebration to remember and proof that love shines even brighter when cultures intertwine.

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Videography: @afeezfilms

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

 

 

