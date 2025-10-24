London Wasn’t Ready For Adeola and Amour’s Lit Nigerian-Congolese Wedding!

Love across cultures? We’re so here for it! Today, we’re celebrating Adeola and Amour, a beautiful Nigerian-Congolese couple whose story has blossomed into one stunning celebration of love and culture.

The gorgeous duo tied the knot in a breathtaking ceremony at the Meridian Grand in London, where they exchanged heartfelt vows and sealed it all with the sweetest kiss as husband and wife. To honour their rich roots, Adeola and Amour stepped out in grand style for their traditional ceremony, slaying their Aso-oke and Kuba looks one stunning outfit at a time! The guests came through looking fabulous, the dance floor stayed lit all night, and every moment was filled with love and laughter. It was a celebration to remember and proof that love shines even brighter when cultures intertwine.

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Videography: @afeezfilms