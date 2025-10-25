Adesua & Dalu’s Love Story Began with a Spark From Work That Led to Forever!

Love has a way of finding you wherever you are—just like it found Adesua and Dalu at work. The lovebirds, who previously celebrated their vibrant Yoruba-Edo traditional wedding in grand style, are now blessing us with the beauty of their white wedding.

Their love story began the moment Adesua started working at Dalu’s company. As soon as he saw her, there was an undeniable spark. Soon after, they built a casual friendship and Dalu realised how special Adesua really was. That friendship quickly blossomed into something far deeper than a coworker connection, weaving itself into a love that would change everything. Now, they celebrate their beautiful union once more in an beautiful white wedding, wrapped in the warmth and joy of family and friends. Adesua was an absolute vision in her stunning lace dress, while Dalu looked effortlessly handsome in his crisp white suit. Every photo captures the magic of their connection—the stolen glances, the tender smiles and the pure love that filled the air.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Dalu:

In 2017, life quietly planted the seed of a love story I never saw coming. It was just another regular day at the office, and I had been asked to induct a new colleague. Little did I know, the woman stepping into that role would one day step into my life as my wife. I walked to the training room, as normal as always, with a smile that seemed to carry its own light behold, was Adesua and another female colleague whom I didn’t just notice. Our first interaction was formal, wrapped in company protocol and polite introductions. I was simply doing my job, guiding her through the usual orientation, policies, procedures. But beneath those structured conversations was the start of something far more meaningful. After her induction, we naturally kept in touch, pleasantries turned into conversations, conversations into laughter, and laughter into a steady friendship. With time, I got to see layers of her personality unfold. She wasn’t just smart and competent at her job; she was kind, thoughtful, forgiving, and beautifully grounded in her faith. Years passed, and our friendship grew deeper. Somewhere between lunch breaks, I would see her in the kitchenette, and we shared stories, I realised our dreams were perfectly alike. I was drawn to her in a way that went beyond friendship.

I saw in her not just a beautiful woman, but a companion, someone who brought peace to my storms and joy to my quiet moments. When we started dating, I truly began to witness the full weight of her grace. Her patience, her unwavering support, her natural warmth, it was everything I had been looking for. But the greatest gift she gave me was spiritual: through her, I encountered God in a way I never had before. Her faith didn’t just inspire me; it led me. Being with her brought me closer to salvation, and I can only describe that as nothing short of divine favour. The day I proposed was filled with hope and nerves. But when she said “YES,” I felt an overwhelming sense of accomplishment, not because I had “won” anything, but because I had been blessed beyond measure. I was going to marry the woman who had not only become my best friend but had also led me to something eternal. Now, as husband and wife, I look at her and still marvel at how it all began, from a simple office induction to a life intertwined with love, purpose, and God’s grace. This doesn’t feel like the end of a story; it feels like the beginning of the greatest chapter yet. Everything just feels right, and I know in my heart that greater things are ahead for us. Because when love is built on friendship, guided by faith, and sealed with a promise, there’s no limit to the beauty that can unfold.

In December 2024, knowing how hard it is to surprise me, Dalu planned the perfect proposal. He worked with my family, gathered my friends, and in the presence of my loved ones, asked me to marry him. It was flawless, thoughtful, and so us. One of the sweetest things about us is that we always put each other first. I love him deeply, endlessly, and I can’t wait to live the rest of my life loving him. My Chukwudalu. My heart. My home.

