A First Date Request Via Email and A Love That Journeyed Across Miles #GodOrchestrates

Real love proves itself through deliberate actions, and you recognise it when someone’s unwavering choices make you certain you’ve found home.

Seyi and Dimeji’s love story is one of purposeful pursuit across borders, where distance only deepened their bond and every moment whispered the same promise: nothing mattered more than us. A simple introduction in 2020 sparked an instant connection, and Dimeji made his intentions clear. Within months, he flew from Europe to Nigeria just to meet her, proposing with a promise ring that very first magical night. Through months across oceans, he made her feel cherished with thoughtful surprises and tender gestures that bridged every mile.

Now, after years of sacrifice and beautifully built devotion, these lovebirds are ready to walk into their forever. Their pre-wedding photos have us absolutely captivated—a stunning testament to a bond that has blossomed into something rare, solid, and utterly enchanting. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding and love story below:

How we met

By the Bride, Seyi:

It all began with a simple WhatsApp message in 2020. Introduced by a mutual friend (Deji Okunlola), Oladimeji wasted no time making his intentions clear—just a few days later, he sent me the sweetest email, officially asking me out. At the time, he was in Italy, and I was in Nigeria, but even miles apart, something special had already begun. A few months into our relationship, as I prepared for my move to the United States, Oladimeji did something that truly showed his heart—he flew all the way from Europe to Nigeria just to spend time with me. That was the first time we met in person, and on that very night, he went down on one knee and placed a promise ring on my finger. It was the beginning of a love story built on faith, intentionality, and deep commitment. From the very start, Oladimeji’s love and intentionality melted my heart. I will never forget my first birthday in our relationship—we had only been dating for a short while, yet he went above and beyond to throw me a surprise birthday dinner. It was unexpected, thoughtful, and completely heartwarming. The fact that he had already put so much effort into making me feel special so early in our journey showed me the kind of man he was. That night, I knew I wasn’t just in a relationship—I was cherished. From planning surprise birthday dinners to virtual date nights, sending thoughtful gifts, and always making me feel cherished, he has shown me time and time again that love knows no distance. Though we spent the first 18 months of our relationship across different continents, he made sure I never felt far from his heart. I remember joking to a friend that I had “been to London” because Oladimeji would take me on virtual tours of his trips. Beyond the grand gestures, it’s the little things that make his love so special. He buys me books just because he knows how much I love to read.

He celebrates all my milestones—big or small—with handwritten notes, heartfelt emails, romantic dinner nights, and even vacation trips to create the most beautiful memories together. He is always intentional, always present, always reminding me how deeply loved I am. One of the most defining seasons of our love was my journey through grad school. Pursuing my degree came with challenges—long nights, tough deadlines, and moments of exhaustion—but Oladimeji was my rock. He supported me in ways I never imagined, cheering me on every step of the way. Whether it was helping me with assignments, sending me money via Wise, encouraging me through stressful times, or simply reminding me of my strength, he made the journey easier and more meaningful. His unwavering belief in me kept me going, and I knew I wasn’t alone in the process. Then came 2022, another defining moment in our journey. Though he had built a remarkable life in Europe and the United Kingdom—having earned his PhD, secured UK Global Talent status, and received exceptional job offers—Oladimeji made a choice that left me in awe. Without me ever asking, he pursued bigger opportunities in the U.S., and when he finally moved, it was a dream come true. His sacrifice, patience, and intentionality showed me the depth of his love. Oladimeji is my answered prayer, my perfect match. God was so mindful of me when He sent me a man who embodies kindness, patience, wisdom, and a heart rooted in faith. He is so smart and very humble. He loves me with a love so pure, so sacrificial—just as Christ loves the church. With him, every moment is full of laughter, warmth, and joy. He is my safe place, my biggest cheerleader, and the love of my life. And now, we step into forever, hand in hand, hearts intertwined, knowing that this love story—one that God orchestrated—is only just beginning.

By the groom, Dimeji:

I met my wife, Oluwaseyi, through a dear friend, Okunlola Ayodeji, who casually mentioned her to me during a call shortly after I had just defended my PhD thesis in the final months of 2020. What started as a simple conversation turned into the most beautiful chapter of my life. We hit it off almost instantly, and soon, our daily conversations became the highlight of my days — we talked about everything, from the big dreams to the little things that made us laugh. Immediately, it became clear to both of us that this was something rare, something worth nurturing. We knew it was time to take things to the next level and begin dating. Looking back, I believe that call wasn’t just a coincidence — it was God’s divine way of opening the door to a new, extraordinary season of love. A love that felt effortless, deep, and destined. A key challenge we faced after we started dating was that we had never met in person — everything about our relationship was remote. But despite the distance, we stayed connected and committed, persevering through our evening calls with unwavering love. At the time, I was in Italy and she was in Nigeria, so there was no time zone difference. No matter how long the day had been, we would talk every evening — and those conversations would stretch on, often past midnight. We built our bond not on grand gestures, but on the quiet strength of showing up for each other every single day. Those calls became the heartbeat of our relationship. Oluwaseyi is the kind of person who always shows up for the people she loves. She nurtures relationships with deep intention, protecting them with a fierce and loyal heart. It’s one of the things I love most about her, that strength wrapped in compassion, that boldness fueled by love.

She listens without judgment, stands firm in hard times, and celebrates with her whole heart in the good. She’s the steady, warm presence at the centre of every gathering, deeply devoted to the people she calls family and friends. To her, love isn’t just a feeling — it’s a way of life. In 2021, she was accepted to pursue a Master’s degree in Computer Science — a dream she had spoken about countless times with passion and clarity. It was a major turning point, not just for her, but for us. She had worked so hard for that opportunity, and I was incredibly proud to see her step into what she had always wanted. But with that milestone came a new challenge: a significant time zone difference as she moved to the United States. Despite the added distance and the new rhythm of our days, we remained anchored in love. We adapted, adjusted, and continued to find ways to power our connection with happiness, faith, and intention. I’ll never forget her first night in the U.S. — how calm and full of faith she was. Even in the middle of a big life change, she encouraged me; this reassured me that love would find a way to carry us through. Our faith paid off — it all worked out, and by God’s grace, it continues to flourish. Oluwaseyi is a woman of deep faith, grounded in strong Christian values, and a steady, unwavering pillar of support. She is, without a doubt, God’s most profound blessing in my life. Since we began this journey together, my life has taken incredible turns — filled with purpose, joy, and the kind of peace that only love rooted in God can bring. I can’t wait to see what more He has in store for us. Truly, God has done this. *Oluwa lo seyi.* Thank you, my love, for choosing to walk through life with me. You are God’s gift to me — my answered prayer, my joy, my peace, and my home. To our dear wedding guests: thank you for being part of this celebration. As you witness our union, know that this love story was written by God Himself. We’re so grateful to have you with us as we begin this next chapter.

