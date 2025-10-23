Connect with us

Weddings

This Groom and His Squad Stole the Show With Their Epic Dance Entrance!

Beauty Look Weddings

Looking to Blend Culture, Colour, and Class Effortlessly? Check Out This Northern Bridal Inspo!

BN Bling Weddings

Bela & Victor’s Love Story Began in Uni and Bloomed Into a Breathtaking Rooftop Proposal!

Weddings

This Couple’s White-Themed Reception Decor is Simply Breathtaking

Beauty Look Weddings

Serve Regal Elegance at Your Edo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Weddings

Love Found Mosunmola and Teniola When They Least Expected

Inspiration Weddings

#WeddingTrendTuesday: Parasols Are the Perfect Accessories to Elevate Your Wedding Look

Weddings

This Groom’s Reaction to His Bride’s Wedding Look is Everything!

Beauty Look Weddings

Elevate Your Bridal Style From Basic to Extraordinary With This Beautiful Lace Look

BN Bling Weddings

It All Began at NYSC Camp — Now Irene and Anthony Are Saying Forever!

Weddings

This Groom and His Squad Stole the Show With Their Epic Dance Entrance!

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

We can’t get enough of all the vibe and energy that comes with wedding receptions and Zachariah and his squad? They were definitely standing on business!

This American groom tied the knot with his gorgeous Yoruba queen, Pepi Sonuga, and he came through ready to celebrate big time! From the moment he stepped into the hall with his equally hyped groomsmen, the energy was absolutely unmatched. Dressed in a sleek blue agbada, Zachariah danced with effortless style while his crew surrounded him, hyping him up, grooving, and spraying cash in true Naija fashion. The energy was so contagious, you might just find yourself dancing along as you watch. 💃🏽

Enjoy the video below:

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php