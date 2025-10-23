This Groom and His Squad Stole the Show With Their Epic Dance Entrance!

We can’t get enough of all the vibe and energy that comes with wedding receptions and Zachariah and his squad? They were definitely standing on business!

This American groom tied the knot with his gorgeous Yoruba queen, Pepi Sonuga, and he came through ready to celebrate big time! From the moment he stepped into the hall with his equally hyped groomsmen, the energy was absolutely unmatched. Dressed in a sleek blue agbada, Zachariah danced with effortless style while his crew surrounded him, hyping him up, grooving, and spraying cash in true Naija fashion. The energy was so contagious, you might just find yourself dancing along as you watch. 💃🏽

Enjoy the video below: