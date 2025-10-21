Dayo Akinbode: I Retired From Work to Run Marathons – I Don’t Regret It

People often ask me, “So, what do you do for work?”

And I always answer: “Nothing.”

Yes, nothing. This response sometimes annoys immigration officers when I am about to leave the shores of Nigeria on my frequent travels for another marathon or break. I wasn’t always like this. My life used to be defined by rules, by expectations, by structure. But my life was also shaped by stubborn dreams.

I studied Materials and Metallurgical Engineering and began my career teaching at the Nigerian Air Force Technical Training School in Kaduna during my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year. At 20, standing in front of young officers, I spoke passionately about metals. I taught the characteristics, uses and how to maintain the various metals in the aviation industry.

After my NYSC year, my boss offered me a permanent role as a Civilian Instructor. I accepted the offer and was transformed from being called a bloody corper to a bloody civilian. After a while, the term bloody civilian began to sound derogatory. I wanted to be an Officer Instructor. I couldn’t accept being considered a second-class citizen because I was a civilian.

I took steps to join the Air Force as a Direct Short Service Officer, but the system blocked me. Women were barred from the Engineering and other combat or technical corps in the Nigerian Air Force. Women were confined to the Education, Medical, or Logistics Corps, and I could not be accepted into those corps because those were not my field of expertise. I left the system after three years of being called a little too often a “bloody civilian.”

In 1993, I joined Cadbury Nigeria Plc as a Management Trainee. My heart yearned for Engineering, but Nigeria’s Labour Act also said no to me. Women could not work night shifts, and the Engineering Department in Cadbury ran 24/7.

Instead, I was placed in Engineering Stores as an Assistant Spare Parts Buyer. At first, this felt like a detour. But slowly, I realised this was a new arena. Managing spare parts was not just about stocking shelves; it was about understanding the lifeblood of the factory. Bearings, belts, and bolts all mattered. I anticipated needs, minimised waste, and kept the machines alive.

Promotion came, and I stepped into the role of Spare Parts Buyer. But I refused to let the work slip into autopilot. Every decision I made was filtered through two simple but powerful questions: Are we buying what we truly need? Do we really need what we are buying?

Those questions became my compass. They saved the company money, kept the machines humming without interruption, and built a deep confidence in my own judgment and abilities.

I dove into accounting and earned my professional certification. My certification suddenly gave me a new pair of lenses, and I could see the company’s bigger picture. I could clearly see how my work influenced profits, losses, and the heartbeat of the business. I saw where my department sat on the Balance Sheet. Life felt stable, predictable and comfortable. I could have stayed forever.

But Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company came along with an offer I couldn’t resist.

At Shell, I struggled to see the direct impact of my work on the Financial Sheets. I, however, discovered I could teach my colleagues how to use Excel worksheets in a structured way rather than answering their numerous random questions. I created biweekly “Lunch & Learn” sessions, sharing knowledge and finding satisfaction in small victories.

I enjoyed working, but as I approached 50, I realised I wanted mornings for myself. I desired to watch the sun rise, run along the beach and soak in the quiet of the day before the world stirred. I opted for flexible work hours, but I still did not have enough time for myself in the mornings. I then decided to take an early retirement from work. Freedom became my new lens.

Once I stopped racing through life, cities revealed quiet beauty in every street, every face and every moment. I captured this beauty in photographs. Encouraged by friends, dayoakinbode_iphotography was born, and I began to exhibit my work. Today, my work hangs in homes and offices across Lagos and beyond.

Freedom also gave me wings to travel, and with every step, the world began to feel smaller and more connected. My journeys once revolved around sightseeing and exploring new cultures, but gradually shifted toward travelling to run marathons. It was a new way to experience a city, a country, and its people intimately. I found a community that perfectly matched my growing passion, the Marathon Globetrotters Club. But I could not join. I had to complete running marathons in 10 countries to qualify as a member.

I was admitted in 2016, and I found out that joining the Marathon Globetrotters was like finding a family spread across the globe. The members were first runners but also explorers, dreamers and storytellers who shared my love for crossing borders, both on maps and on race courses. The club celebrates and honours the spirit of adventure, the thrill of discovering new cultures through running and the connections forged with fellow marathoners from every corner of the world. Being part of this community opened doors to races I had only imagined, friendships that transcend time zones and a sense of belonging that comes from knowing that, no matter where I run, I am part of something larger than myself.

I realised many club members dreamed of running in Africa. But marathons were scarce. So, I founded FogAdventures Ltd, a not-for-profit organisation that took joy in bringing runners to private marathons in the heart of Africa.

This is not a job. This is not a career. This is a life fueled by freedom, guided by passion and defined by curiosity. And you, are you living by your heart or just following the rules? Share your journey. We all need a little inspiration.