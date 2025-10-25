This Groom Nudging His Squad To Get Married Will Make You Laugh

To taste love is to know joy in its purest form and if you’ve felt it, you naturally want those around you to experience it too.

No one should walk through life without knowing this sweetness. That’s why this groom is out here playfully nudging his squad members to get married, with the background audio adding humorous depth to the video. He really came for them—no single man left behind. The groomsmen, all lined up and looking dapper, indulged in the playful act. When the groom reached the last groomsman, he playfully knocked him straight to the floor, ending in a hearty burst of laughter. It’s a hilarious moment between friends, and if you’re not hitched yet, consider this your sign to let the love bug catch up with you.😅

Enjoy the video below: