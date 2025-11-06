Your Show-Stopping Bridal Moment Begins With This Fabulous Teal Inspo

Some looks catch your eyes briefly, and then there are looks that stop you in your tracks and demand your full attention. This dark-teal masterpiece is firmly in the second category.

Mubrik Luxury designed this detailed dress, and it’s all shades of glamorous! From the sheer illusion neckline to the intricate beadings and the fluffy feather details, this dress embodies undiluted luxury. The colour? Chef’s kiss — a rich tone that radiates pure elegance. The flawless makeup by Giwa Gold Beauty elevated the look to stunning heights. For that traditional bridal essence, Mayor Gele snapped with this perfectly pleated gele, refining the ensemble regally. This is a bold look for the modern bride, and it’s everything you need to channel main character energy on your big day.

Enjoy the photos below:

Credit

