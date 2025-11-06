Faith & Gabriel Went From Meeting at a House Party to Building A Home Together

Every great love story follows a timeline: one unforgettable moment, the sweet romance that follows, and the intentionality that makes it long-lasting. Once they all align, the door for something extraordinary opens up.

For Faith and Gabriel, it all began at a house party in Sunderland. Faith was fashionably late to the occasion, and the minute she caught Gabriel’s attention, he knew she was the most beautiful girl in the room. He approached her, and from there they became friends. Right from the beginning, Gabriel was always intentional. He would drive long distances to see her, and for their first date, he planned a weekend filled with wonderful activities. This sweet energy was reciprocated because Faith also planned a grand surprise for him on his birthday in London. He felt the depth of her love, and in that moment, he knew his heart belonged to her.

Now, the lovebirds are on a forever journey, and we are super pumped! The chemistry, love and warmth in their pre-wedding photos say it all — something beautiful lives here. From the modern elegance to the classy cultural charm, each frame is an ode to a sweet love, and we are so excited to celebrate this new journey of a lifetime. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Faith:

On the 27th of October 2018, I was invited to a house party. And, like any other day, I dressed to the nines—turning heads as always. One particular gentleman happened to be among those whose attention I caught. The details of that evening are a bit hazy, but I do remember one thing: when he asked for my number, I declined and instead gave him my Snapchat. What followed was three years of him dropping countless fire emojis🔥🔥 in my DMs, never missing a chance to compliment me whenever I posted a picture. Fast forward to June 2021—this same mister decided to visit Sunderland to “hang out” … strictly as friends, of course. But before his trip, he sent me a three-day itinerary filled with carefully planned activities, complete with options in case I didn’t like something. The perfect gentleman. That one move? It brought down the walls of Jericho I had built over the years. And as the saying goes… one thing led to another. Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that I’ve always thought he was very handsome—but that’s our little secret.

By the groom, Gabriel:

27/10/2018 – It all began in Sunderland… I had been invited to a friend’s birthday party, and the night was already in full swing when she arrived—late, but effortlessly beautiful. From the moment I saw her, I knew she was the most stunning girl in the room. I didn’t mind the wait. I just wanted to talk to her. And luckily, I got the chance. We exchanged contacts, and that was the beginning of something I never could have predicted. Our conversations flowed naturally, and before I knew it, I found myself making 7-hour drives from Brighton to Sunderland more often than I ever thought possible. We had some unforgettable moments together—she knew I liked her, and while she played along, she also played hard to get. It was a thrilling, indescribable experience.

For a while, we kept in touch on and off, but fate had more plans for us. 26/06/2021 – A fateful call changed everything. That same friend invited me to Sunderland again, but I had to attend a party in London. Then, out of nowhere, I got a call from her—she was with my friend, asking why I hadn’t come. I couldn’t believe she was expecting me. I promised I’d make it up to her. So, I planned an entire weekend of activities for what would unknowingly be our first official date on 30/06/2021. From that moment on, everything just fell into place. I was back again in July 2021, and soon, we became inseparable. 25/09/2021 – The surprise that took my breath away. For my birthday, we went out with friends in Newcastle, then she insisted—quite unexpectedly—that we drive back to London that same night. I didn’t know why she was so determined, but when we got there, I was blown away.

She had planned a surprise birthday cruise on the River Thames—a romantic dinner on a boat, just for us. It was my first time on the Thames, and it was absolutely perfect. So perfect that, in that moment, I knew I wanted her in my life forever. That night, I asked her to be my girlfriend. But true to her playful nature, she kept joking and never gave me a clear response! 23/10/2021 – She finally said yes! Faith being herself, kept me on my toes until a whole month later when she finally said YES! Of course, I had to capture the moment on video—it was too special not to! From there, our love story took off. In November 2021, we went on our first of many trips together—a surprise getaway to Antalya, Turkey. Over the years, we traveled, laughed, and built countless memories, falling in love over and over again.

Yes, we had our differences—she could binge-watch Nigerian movies for days, while I was all about my animations. She loved roller coasters, while I…well, I was terrified of them. But time taught us to appreciate the beauty in our differences, and we discovered the joy of trying new things together. Through it all, the one thing that never changed was her loving and caring nature. No matter what, she always made sure I was okay. And that’s when I knew—I was truly blessed to have her in my life. So, after much thought, prayers, and an overwhelming amount of love, I knew there was only one thing left to do… I was going to propose. ❤️

Credit

Bride: @faith_od

Groom: @gabany

Planner: @j.bassevents

Photography: @jideoketonadephotography