This Maid of Honour Brought the Perfect Energy to Her Best Friend’s Wedding

As a bride, one of the most important choices you’ll make is picking your Maid of Honour. You want someone who’ll bring the best vibes on your big day, your right-hand woman, your calm in the chaos, and the one who’ll make sure you shine effortlessly through it all.

Today’s maid of honour delivered her role exceptionally, acting as the bride’s best friend, support system, hype man, comedian, and so much more. As the day went by, she sprinkled her humour and consistently showed her support by lifting the bride’s dress, fanning her, and giving an entertaining speech. Stirred by different emotions, she went from excitement to admiration to shedding some tears, truly overwhelmed by her love and happiness for her beautiful best friend as she tied the knot. And the most exciting part? When the bride tossed the bouquet, she caught it! They broke into happy jumps, and it was the most beautiful moment, showing us how lovely their friendship is. The video proves just how important it is to have wonderful people in your circle to celebrate your special days wholeheartedly. ❤️

Enjoy the video below: