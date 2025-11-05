Step Into Your Nikkah Ceremony Gracefully With This Stylish Bridal Look

The Nikkah is a sacred ceremony that embodies the beautiful promise of forever, and such a grand moment needs to be graced with a look that reflects its reverence and excellence.

That graceful look can be achieved with this elegant ensemble by King Fashionista. Featuring dramatic puffy sleeves, a high beaded neckline and voluminous train, this look is completely dipped in timeless elegance. In true modest fashion, Turban by KL wrapped the embellished turban into neat pleats, while Leens Beauty Touch stepped in with this radiant makeup, elevating the whole ensemble further. One look at this dress and you can tell how intentional the designer was, mixing conservative fashion with a regal flair. A masterpiece was born, and it’s calling out to our beautiful brides who want that graceful appeal on their big day.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Coordination: @egrek_events

Belle: @queentitiaka_gmb24

Outfit: @king_fashionista

Makeup: @leensbeauty_touch

Turban: @turbanby_kl

Bouquet: @Adjoa_korang_accessories

Decor: @elisa_flowers_decor

Photography: @kawa_memories