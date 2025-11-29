Connect with us

Inspired

Mary Dinah Foundation Sparks a Fresh Wave of Philanthropy in Forbes Africa

45 minutes ago

The Mary Dinah Foundation (MDF) is shining brightly in the October–November 2025 Forbes Africa Philanthropy Edition, where its inspiring work in community-centred development takes centre stage.

Founded in 2005 by Lady Mary Dinah, the Foundation has grown into one of Africa’s leading voices on maternal health and the prevention of malnutrition across some of the continent’s most vulnerable regions. Through its Zero Hunger Program — originally implemented in partnership with USAID and now supported by the U.S. Government — MDF has delivered more than 55 million nutritious meals across Northeast Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Sudan.

Beyond food assistance, the Foundation remains deeply committed to women’s wellbeing. Its programmes have reached over 351,000 women in 83 rural communities, providing essential support for safer pregnancies, healthier babies and stronger families.

MDF’s newest initiative, the Maternal and Newborn Fund (MNF), aims to equip five million women with lifesaving micronutrient supplements by 2030.

Forbes Africa highlights what it describes as the “Mary Dinah Model”a powerful example of how home-grown innovation, trust-building and data-driven action can reshape philanthropy across the continent. Lady Mary Dinah continues to champion a new era of giving rooted in dignity, resilience and the belief that every woman deserves the chance to thrive.

This Philanthropy Edition also features major global partners such as UNICEF’s Child Nutrition Fund, the World Food Programme (WFP), the African Development Bank (AfDB), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the Association Mondiale des Amis de l’Enfance (AMAE) — founded by Princess Grace of Monaco and under the patronage of the Prince’s Palace of Monaco — and Edesia Nutrition. Each organisation, like the Mary Dinah Foundation, is driving innovation in nutrition and sustainable development across Africa.

Together, these stories reflect a broader movement to shift philanthropy from emergency response to long-term sustainability,  grounded in prevention, dignity and opportunity, and shaping the future of health and resilience across the continent.

