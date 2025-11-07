Connect with us

Lagos Fashion Week 2025 | See Ajanee's Collection

What Drives The Relationship Between Men and Money? | Watch MENtality Episode One

Akosua Dentaa Amoateng on What Inspired Her to Found GUBA Awards and What Success Means to Her Now

Petlong Dakhling: How Important is #COP30 to Africa and Nigeria?

Elizabeth Agboola: Detty December 101 – What Every IJGB Needs to Know

Kehinde Ajose: How to Make Your Brand Stand Out During Detty December

Deborah Olusanu: What Does the Future Hold for Young Nigerians in Education?

Olayinka David-West: Why Are Banks Shutting Out Women Who Build Nigeria’s Economy?

“I'm Excited to See How the Story Presents Itself in the World”: Olakunle Ologunro on Language and Writing Abroad

Mfonobong Inyang: Interrogating Paul’s Playbook For Shifting Culture

From October 29th to November 2nd, Lagos came alive with flair, colour, and style as Lagos Fashion Week 2025 took over the city. As always, BellaNaija Style, your go-to source for fashion updates, brought everything to your screens. From the stunning runway shows that showcase why Nigerian designers are a global force to the effortlessly chic street style that reflects our unique creativity.

This year’s theme, “In Full Bloom,” celebrates the collaborative spirit within Africa’s fashion ecosystem. It honours not just the designers but also the many hands behind the scenes that contribute to bringing these collections to life.

Day 1 of the runway introduced audiences to collections from AJANÉÉ, Boyedoe, ChicNiCity, Dimeji Ilori, Emmy Kasbit, Fruche, Hawa, Hertunba, Imad Eduso, Lila Bare, Lumina, NYA, Rendoll, Revival London, Studio IMO, The OR Foundation, Wote, and Y’Wande.

Ajanee’s collection showcases elegance in colours that are perfect for every woman.

Photography: @kolaoshalusi @insignaonline.

Lagos Fashion Week goes beyond the runway, spotlighting the full fashion process—from sourcing materials to production—with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Through creativity and skill development, it drives positive change in the industry, ensuring that the future of African fashion is both impactful and sustainable.

Stay locked in for more exclusive coverage and behind-the-scenes moments from Lagos Fashion Week 2025 here, only on BellaNaija Style

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

