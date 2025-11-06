The Model Citizen Premiere: The Untold Struggles of Nigerian Models

Sunday, October 26th, 2025, marked a significant moment for the Nigerian fashion industry as the documentary ‘Model Citizen’ premiered in Lagos. Hosted by Aniyota Media, the private screening brought together models, fashion creatives, and non-models from across the city, all eager to witness a documentary that promised to shed light on an often-overlooked aspect of the fashion ecosystem: the lives of models themselves.

What began as a beautiful gathering, people taking pictures, exchanging hugs, and sipping mocktails, soon transformed into something deeper. After the screening, conversations began to flow both onsite and online, with attendees sharing shock, empathy, and solidarity for what fashion models in Nigeria truly experience behind the glamour.

The Story Behind the Documentary

Model Citizen was written, produced, and directed by Aderonke Adeola, whose background in fashion and admiration for Nigerian creativity deeply influenced the project. The documentary was co-produced by Funmi Coker, who also played a great role in bringing it to reality.

Originally, the film was intended to focus on designers. But as Aderonke recalls, a conversation with her mentor changed everything:

“Ronke, we hear a lot about the designers. Why don’t you make a documentary about models?”

That single question shifted her perspective. In Nigeria’s fashion narrative, models are often seen but not heard, the faces of campaigns who rarely get the platform to share their truths. Model Citizen gives voice to those women, revealing their resilience, challenges, and silent struggles.

The documentary features models such as Amaka Oguike, Adunolaoluwa Osilowo, Nkemjika Okorafor, Arafat Adele, Ifeoma Anadu, Ifeoma Nwobu, and Juliet Chioma Ezeigwe, each telling deeply personal stories about the realities of working in an industry where beauty often comes at the cost of mental and emotional well-being.

The Voices That Moved the Room

After the screening, the audience was visibly stirred. For many non-models present, it was an awakening.

“Honestly, this was a thought-provoking documentary,” one attendee shared. “Prior to this, I had never thought about what models go through in the modelling industry. It’s a good thing that someone is finally telling the story and also letting us know it’s still happening.”

Another attendee who was interviewed as well at the premiere added

“I feel like this was a very striking and important conversation to have about the industry. The models play such an important role in fashion globally, and they are pivotal to every production. As a result, it is important that they are treated right”

“For us models, it was more than a film; it was validation”. Adunolaoluwa Osilowo, one of the featured models, expressed her satisfaction with the premiere and people’s reaction to the documentary.

“The reception from people who watched the documentary at the private screening was very warm, very welcoming. It felt very safe; it felt like they were listening. So I am very excited for more people to go on YouTube and watch the documentary.“

Ena, a model present at the premiere, described the moment as “long overdue.”

“I am happy we are finally having this conversation. I won’t say finally because I feel like there have been conversations around all of this for a while now. I have been modelling for the past 14 years, and I can tell you it’s the same issues that we are still having, even now. So I feel seen and I feel heard, and I am sure a lot of other models feel the same way.”

One key takeaway for everyone who attended the private screening agreed with is that Aniyota’s Model Citizen was more than a documentary. It was a mirror reflecting the silent pain, the bravery, and the need for change in the industry.

Aniyota Media continues to champion socially conscious storytelling through film and digital content, amplifying voices that deserve to be heard and inspiring change through conversation.

Watching the documentary and sharing with others are steps towards helping to amplify the voices of the models and their stories. Subscribe to Aniyota Media’s official YouTube channel today and share your thoughts in the comments.

