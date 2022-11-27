Connect with us

Here’s Some Major Brunch Outfit Inspiration From Some Of Our Favourite Nigerian BellaStylistas

'The Party Collection' by Zephans & Osas Ighodaro Is Out now | Here's how to get yours

Lhambi Presents Its "Graceful Fluidity" Collection And Quite Frankly It's Beyond

It's All About The Ravishing Red Looks This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 215

9 Going-Out Outfits to Inspire You This Holiday Season- You're Welcome

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Stylish Workwear Looks — Issue 151

This is How Your Faves Showed Up & Showed Out on the Red Carpet at Atafo's SS23 Fashion Show

Mary Edoro shares her Lagos Fashion Week 2022 Editor's Diary & Top Runway Picks

Sabrina Elba Shines in Michael Kors on Grazia UK's Latest Cover

A Week in Style: 7 On-Point Ensembles To Copy From Tijesunimi Olupekan – You're Welcome!

When planning a Sunday brunch date with your girls or even that special someone, there is always a question of what to wear, especially since brunch outfits fashion rules are less so rules and more so guidelines.

There’s no correlation between restaurant failure rates and dress codes, so you don’t need to worry about overly strict rules. The exciting part is that there are several ways you can create head-turning LEWKS that will take you from brunch to church and everything in between.

From on-trend bustier tops and strappy sandals to monochromatic looks, brunch outfit options are endless. You can mix several pieces in your wardrobe with several easy-to-wear, trendy selections for a gorgeous brunchtime appearance. 

Thanks to our ever-stylish Nigeria-based IT girls, influencers, and celebrities, we have curated plenty of ways to look put together for brunch.

Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja

Alex Unusual

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

Juliet Olanipekun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet Olanipekun (@lovefromjulez)

Lola OJ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lola OJ (@lolaoj)

Ree Ojone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by REE (@ree.oj)

OGECHI

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by O G E C H I (@she.is.oge)

Ini Dima-Okojie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Amaka Oguike

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaka Oguike Brendalyne (@divamaka)

Reni Abina

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reni KE (@reniabina)

Angel Obasi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

