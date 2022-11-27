Style
Here’s Some Major Brunch Outfit Inspiration From Some Of Our Favourite Nigerian BellaStylistas
When planning a Sunday brunch date with your girls or even that special someone, there is always a question of what to wear, especially since brunch outfits fashion rules are less so rules and more so guidelines.
There’s no correlation between restaurant failure rates and dress codes, so you don’t need to worry about overly strict rules. The exciting part is that there are several ways you can create head-turning LEWKS that will take you from brunch to church and everything in between.
From on-trend bustier tops and strappy sandals to monochromatic looks, brunch outfit options are endless. You can mix several pieces in your wardrobe with several easy-to-wear, trendy selections for a gorgeous brunchtime appearance.
Thanks to our ever-stylish Nigeria-based IT girls, influencers, and celebrities, we have curated plenty of ways to look put together for brunch.
Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja
Alex Unusual
Juliet Olanipekun
Lola OJ
Ree Ojone
OGECHI
Ini Dima-Okojie
Amaka Oguike
Reni Abina
Angel Obasi
