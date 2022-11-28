Connect with us

Style

A Week in Style: 7 Stylish Looks to Copy from Pindy Gwala – You’re Welcome!

Style

Here’s Some Major Brunch Outfit Inspiration From Some Of Our Favourite Nigerian BellaStylistas

News Promotions Style

'The Party Collection' by Zephans & Co and Osas Ighodaro Is Out now | Here's how to get yours

Style

Lhambi Presents Its “Graceful Fluidity” Collection And Quite Frankly It’s Beyond

Style

It's All About The Ravishing Red Looks This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 215

Style

9 Going-Out Outfits to Inspire You This Holiday Season- You're Welcome

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Stylish Workwear Looks — Issue 151

Style

This is How Your Faves Showed Up & Showed Out on the Red Carpet at Atafo’s SS23 Fashion Show

Style

Mary Edoro shares her Lagos Fashion Week 2022 Editor's Diary & Top Runway Picks

Style

Sabrina Elba Shines in Michael Kors on Grazia UK’s Latest Cover

Style

A Week in Style: 7 Stylish Looks to Copy from Pindy Gwala – You’re Welcome!

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

One fashionista that constantly gives us daily style inspo is South African fashion blogger, Pindy Gwala, who consistently serves simple yet impeccable chic looks! We are always here for her aesthetics and sense of style.

From flattering lewks to footwear and accessories, this South African-based creative always leaves nothing to chance with her appearance.

Monday 

A neutral-toned pairing definitely could not be more perfect for a Monday. Sign us up!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

Tuesday  

It’s never too early to infuse denim into the week, especially one as stunning as this combo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

Wednesday  

You can’t go wrong with an all-green look for any day of the week really.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

Thursday 

We are always here for a sleek look that can easily take you from work to an evening hangout.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

Friday 

This white and blue combo is definitely the perfect way to step into the weekend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

Saturday

It’s the weekend! Make a style statement with a slip dress that is perfect for date night

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

Sunday

This is a super cute inspo for Sunday brunch if you ask us.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php