A Week in Style: 7 Stylish Looks to Copy from Pindy Gwala – You’re Welcome!

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

One fashionista that constantly gives us daily style inspo is South African fashion blogger, Pindy Gwala, who consistently serves simple yet impeccable chic looks! We are always here for her aesthetics and sense of style.

From flattering lewks to footwear and accessories, this South African-based creative always leaves nothing to chance with her appearance.

Monday

A neutral-toned pairing definitely could not be more perfect for a Monday. Sign us up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

Tuesday

It’s never too early to infuse denim into the week, especially one as stunning as this combo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

Wednesday

You can’t go wrong with an all-green look for any day of the week really.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

Thursday

We are always here for a sleek look that can easily take you from work to an evening hangout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

Friday

This white and blue combo is definitely the perfect way to step into the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

Saturday

It’s the weekend! Make a style statement with a slip dress that is perfect for date night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

Sunday

This is a super cute inspo for Sunday brunch if you ask us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!