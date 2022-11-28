Style
Rita Dominic Was Every Bit a Stunning Bride in 3 Exquisite Dresses
Given Rita Dominic Anosike‘s drop-dead gorgeous traditional bridal ensembles in April this year, we wouldn’t expect anything less than a fashion display for her white wedding.
And the multi-hyphenate didn’t disappoint — she chose not one, not two, but three opulent gowns for her and her husband Fidelis Anosike‘s North Yorkshire manor nuptials.
For the ceremony, Rita wore a custom-made Michael Cinco white embroidered princess v-neck sleeveless gown featuring a giant bow back and a voluminous skirt falling into a magnificent train.
After saying, “I do,” Rita slipped into a mermaid wedding gown designed by TUBO, exquisitely embellished with intricate pearl beading that made its way on the short sleeve design.
For her third look, the actress opted for a custom LDA plunging off-shoulder skater dress with mesh along the cutout. She complemented the look with transparent tights, white strappy chunky heels and a matching faux fur shawl.
Credits
Bride: @ritadominic
Groom: @fidelisanosike
Bridal stylist: @s.b.youme
Photography & Videography: @godsonstudio
Wedding dresses: @michael5inco | @lanredasilvaajayi | @tubo__
Bride’s Makeup: @oluchionuigbo
Bridal hairstylist: @lessandrasbeauty
