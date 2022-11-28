Connect with us

Rita Dominic Was Every Bit a Stunning Bride in 3 Exquisite Dresses

A Week in Style: 7 Stylish Looks to Copy from Pindy Gwala – You’re Welcome!

Here’s Some Major Brunch Outfit Inspiration From Some Of Our Favourite Nigerian BellaStylistas

'The Party Collection' by Zephans & Co and Osas Ighodaro Is Out now | Here's how to get yours

Lhambi Presents Its “Graceful Fluidity” Collection And Quite Frankly It’s Beyond

It's All About The Ravishing Red Looks This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 215

9 Going-Out Outfits to Inspire You This Holiday Season- You're Welcome

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Stylish Workwear Looks — Issue 151

This is How Your Faves Showed Up & Showed Out on the Red Carpet at Atafo’s SS23 Fashion Show

Mary Edoro shares her Lagos Fashion Week 2022 Editor's Diary & Top Runway Picks

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Given Rita Dominic Anosike‘s drop-dead gorgeous traditional bridal ensembles in April this year, we wouldn’t expect anything less than a fashion display for her white wedding.

And the multi-hyphenate didn’t disappoint — she chose not one, not two, but three opulent gowns for her and her husband Fidelis Anosike‘s North Yorkshire manor nuptials.

For the ceremony, Rita wore a custom-made Michael Cinco white embroidered princess v-neck sleeveless gown featuring a giant bow back and a voluminous skirt falling into a magnificent train.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TUBO (@tubo__)

After saying, “I do,” Rita slipped into a mermaid wedding gown designed by TUBO, exquisitely embellished with intricate pearl beading that made its way on the short sleeve design.

For her third look, the actress opted for a custom LDA plunging off-shoulder skater dress with mesh along the cutout. She complemented the look with transparent tights, white strappy chunky heels and a matching faux fur shawl.

Credits

Bride: @ritadominic
Groom: @fidelisanosike
Bridal stylist: @s.b.youme
Photography & Videography: @godsonstudio
Wedding dresses: @michael5inco | @lanredasilvaajayi | @tubo__
Bride’s Makeup: @oluchionuigbo
Bridal hairstylist: @lessandrasbeauty

