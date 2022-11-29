Connect with us

Holiday Season Bedroom Makeover? Let Omabelle Show You How It's Done

Let's Talk About Sandrah Tubobereni's Stunning Look to Fidelis & Rita Anosike's White Wedding

Rita Dominic Was Every Bit a Stunning Bride in 3 Exquisite Dresses

A Week in Style: 7 Stylish Looks to Copy from Pindy Gwala – You’re Welcome!

Here’s Some Major Brunch Outfit Inspiration From Some Of Our Favourite Nigerian BellaStylistas

'The Party Collection' by Zephans & Co and Osas Ighodaro Is Out now | Here's how to get yours

Lhambi Presents Its “Graceful Fluidity” Collection And Quite Frankly It’s Beyond

It's All About The Ravishing Red Looks This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 215

9 Going-Out Outfits to Inspire You This Holiday Season- You're Welcome

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Stylish Workwear Looks — Issue 151

Holiday Season Bedroom Makeover? Let Omabelle Show You How It’s Done | Watch

The holiday season is upon us! And you know what that means. It’s time to deck the halls, hang some mistletoe, get some gifts wrapped and ultimately have fun.

With all of the festivities to host this season, holiday prep can be a bit of a hassle if you don’t get ahead of the season. Add in holiday travel, guests, and food. You can feel a little overwhelmed with all that needs to be done, and the last thing you probably want to worry about is your bedroom decor. Luckily, lifestyle and beauty blogger Omabelle has got you!

In this new video, the lifestyle blogger is spilling the tea on prepping your bedroom for the season.

Click to watch the full video below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

