Wearing an airy, cream-toned crochet cover-up over a crisp white bikini, she channeled laid-back luxury. The earthy aesthetic was further completed by her statement wide-brimmed straw hat, dangling earrings and layered necklaces which added the perfect touch of bohemian charm.

Nancy Isime is not the only one to have taken a waterfront vacation in January. Other Celebrities like Ayra Star and Tiwa Savage have too! But whether she’s soaking up the sun, reflecting by the water, or simply indulging in the beauty of nature, one thing is certain: Nancy Isime knows how to vacation in style.