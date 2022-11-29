Let’s Talk About Sandrah Tubobereni’s Stunning Look to Fidelis & Rita Anosike’s White Wedding

Sandrah Tubobereni, Creative Director of acclaimed fashion house TUBO, was not only a stylish wedding guest at Fidelis and Rita Anosike‘s recently concluded white wedding at a picturesque North Yorkshire manor in England, but she also designed Rita‘s stunning reception dress.

To celebrate her muse, Sandrah gave a masterclass in razor-sharp style in her designs, naturally. The look featured her signature corset design in tan colour featuring embellishment accompanied by short exaggerated velvet black sleeves, a softly draped silhouette around her waist that falls into a straight skirt.

We love that she kept her makeup subtle, paired with a sleek updo featuring middle-part bangs and statement chandelier earrings, keeping the look modern and fresh without taking away from the outfit.

Modern, exquisite and practically oozing glamour. We could stare at this mesmerising look all day.

Credits

Dress: @tubo__

Makeup: @radiezbyeve

Hair: @touchofibee

Jewellery: @diamonds_eternal_jewellers

Shoes: @theluxeshopper