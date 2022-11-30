See the 8 Times Cynthia Gwebu Proved She is That Curvy #BellaStylista to Take Style Notes From

Cynthia Gwebu is one curvy #BellaStylista we are currently obsessing over. Her Instagram page is a goldmine of stellar curvy fashion inspiration. When styling her curves, Cynthia makes all the right fashion choices.

This lifestyle content creator is constantly proving you can have killer style no matter your size, which is why she is our pick today for the BN Style Your Curves feature.

Her innate sense of fashion and clothing aesthetics usually revolve around minimalist chic looks. From wide-leg pants to stylish dresses, Cynthia’s style is very much about accentuating her curves in brilliant and tasteful ways.

If you are a curvy BellaStylista and you are on the lookout for style inspiration, then look no further than Cynthia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Gwebu 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@cgwebuofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Gwebu 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@cgwebuofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Gwebu 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@cgwebuofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Gwebu 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@cgwebuofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Gwebu 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@cgwebuofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Gwebu 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@cgwebuofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Gwebu 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@cgwebuofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Gwebu 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@cgwebuofficial)