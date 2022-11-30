Connect with us

Style

See the 8 Times Cynthia Gwebu Proved She is That Curvy #BellaStylista to Take Style Notes From

Style

Let's Talk About Sandrah Tubobereni's Stunning Look to Fidelis & Rita Anosike's White Wedding

Style

Holiday Season Bedroom Makeover? Let Omabelle Show You How It's Done | Watch

Style

Rita Dominic Was Every Bit a Stunning Bride in 3 Exquisite Dresses

Style

A Week in Style: 7 Stylish Looks to Copy from Pindy Gwala – You’re Welcome!

Style

Here’s Some Major Brunch Outfit Inspiration From Some Of Our Favourite Nigerian BellaStylistas

News Promotions Style

'The Party Collection' by Zephans & Co and Osas Ighodaro Is Out now | Here's how to get yours

Style

Lhambi Presents Its “Graceful Fluidity” Collection And Quite Frankly It’s Beyond

Style

It's All About The Ravishing Red Looks This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 215

Style

9 Going-Out Outfits to Inspire You This Holiday Season- You're Welcome

Style

See the 8 Times Cynthia Gwebu Proved She is That Curvy #BellaStylista to Take Style Notes From

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Cynthia Gwebu is one curvy #BellaStylista we are currently obsessing over. Her Instagram page is a goldmine of stellar curvy fashion inspiration. When styling her curves, Cynthia makes all the right fashion choices.

This lifestyle content creator is constantly proving you can have killer style no matter your size, which is why she is our pick today for the BN Style Your Curves feature.

Her innate sense of fashion and clothing aesthetics usually revolve around minimalist chic looks. From wide-leg pants to stylish dresses, Cynthia’s style is very much about accentuating her curves in brilliant and tasteful ways.

If you are a curvy BellaStylista and you are on the lookout for style inspiration, then look no further than Cynthia.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Sometimes You Don’t Have to Be Strong

Las Las, We Run Am! Come Tell Us All About your Year with #BN2022Epilogues

Why You Should Be a Part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Read Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard’s Message to Nigerians for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 

Farida Yahya: 5 Sales Plans Founders Could Adopt to Support their Business Growth
css.php