Connect with us

Style

See This Week’s Extra Crisp Workwear Looks: Issue 152

Style

See the 8 Times Cynthia Gwebu Proved She is That Curvy #BellaStylista to Take Style Notes From

Style

Let's Talk About Sandrah Tubobereni's Stunning Look to Fidelis & Rita Anosike's White Wedding

Style

Holiday Season Bedroom Makeover? Let Omabelle Show You How It's Done | Watch

Style

Rita Dominic Was Every Bit a Stunning Bride in 3 Exquisite Dresses

Style

A Week in Style: 7 Stylish Looks to Copy from Pindy Gwala – You’re Welcome!

Style

Here’s Some Major Brunch Outfit Inspiration From Some Of Our Favourite Nigerian BellaStylistas

News Promotions Style

'The Party Collection' by Zephans & Co and Osas Ighodaro Is Out now | Here's how to get yours

Style

Lhambi Presents Its “Graceful Fluidity” Collection And Quite Frankly It’s Beyond

Style

It's All About The Ravishing Red Looks This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 215

Style

See This Week’s Extra Crisp Workwear Looks: Issue 152

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Opara (@kimoprah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Saleth (@saleth_pedro)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R A C E. K (@grvce_k8_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lea Tene (@lea.tene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonje ♈️ (Mrs N.) (@ch3rcheryl)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Sometimes You Don’t Have to Be Strong

Las Las, We Run Am! Come Tell Us All About your Year with #BN2022Epilogues

Why You Should Be a Part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Read Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard’s Message to Nigerians for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 

Farida Yahya: 5 Sales Plans Founders Could Adopt to Support their Business Growth
css.php