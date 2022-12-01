Connect with us

Style

It’s All About Prints This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 216

Style

See This Week’s Extra Crisp Workwear Looks: Issue 152

Style

See the 8 Times Cynthia Gwebu Proved She is That Curvy #BellaStylista to Take Style Notes From

Style

Let's Talk About Sandrah Tubobereni's Stunning Look to Fidelis & Rita Anosike's White Wedding

Style

Holiday Season Bedroom Makeover? Let Omabelle Show You How It's Done | Watch

Style

Rita Dominic Was Every Bit a Stunning Bride in 3 Exquisite Dresses

Style

A Week in Style: 7 Stylish Looks to Copy from Pindy Gwala – You’re Welcome!

Style

Here’s Some Major Brunch Outfit Inspiration From Some Of Our Favourite Nigerian BellaStylistas

News Promotions Style

'The Party Collection' by Zephans & Co and Osas Ighodaro Is Out now | Here's how to get yours

Style

Lhambi Presents Its “Graceful Fluidity” Collection And Quite Frankly It’s Beyond

Style

It’s All About Prints This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 216

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who slay looks every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week. 

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramona McDermott (@amfashion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sephora Kongo. (@sephorakng)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lydia Malotane (@lydia_msm)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @fashionnprodigy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonje ♈️ (Mrs N.) (@ch3rcheryl)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Style blogger (@shopnowsavelater)

That wraps it up for Issue 216!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Scared of Debit Alerts? Here’s How to Deal With the Fear of Spending Money 

No Money? No Problem! Here’s How to Have a Detty December the Sapa Way

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Sometimes, You Don’t Have to Be Strong

Las Las, We Run Am! Come Tell Us All About your Year with #BN2022Epilogues

Why You Should Be a Part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence
css.php