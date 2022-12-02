Toke Makinwa Shows Us The Chicest Way to Style Denim on Denim

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Toke Makinwa never misses an opportunity to flaunt her impeccable style, whether stealing the red carpet with head-turning looks or flexing on the ‘gram in statement pieces. She just never misses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

The media IT girl recently stepped out for an outing in London as the baddie that she is in an eye-catching denim-on-denim ensemble, aka Canadian Tuxedo. The look featured a loose-fitted denim jumpsuit and a matching jacket with exaggerated sleeves.

As always, Toke elevated the outfit with a blue quilted Dior mini bag featuring silver-finish metal charms embellishment, wrap-around sunglasses with white frames embellished with pearl chains and matching heel boots. Her hair was worn in a sharp bob and parted down the middle, while her glam featured neutral tones accentuated by perfectly defined brows.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

 

Credits

Outfit: @thefrankieshop

Creative Director: @demioyenekan

Photography: @gatta.jpeg

