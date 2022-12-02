Style
Toke Makinwa Shows Us The Chicest Way to Style Denim on Denim
Toke Makinwa never misses an opportunity to flaunt her impeccable style, whether stealing the red carpet with head-turning looks or flexing on the ‘gram in statement pieces. She just never misses.
The media IT girl recently stepped out for an outing in London as the baddie that she is in an eye-catching denim-on-denim ensemble, aka Canadian Tuxedo. The look featured a loose-fitted denim jumpsuit and a matching jacket with exaggerated sleeves.
As always, Toke elevated the outfit with a blue quilted Dior mini bag featuring silver-finish metal charms embellishment, wrap-around sunglasses with white frames embellished with pearl chains and matching heel boots. Her hair was worn in a sharp bob and parted down the middle, while her glam featured neutral tones accentuated by perfectly defined brows.
