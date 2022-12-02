7 Stylish Off-Duty Weekend Looks, Courtesy Our Favourite Fashion Girls

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We are always here for over-the-top Instagram looks, but there’s nothing as relatable as a look that is actually super easy to re-create. Nothing beats attainable everyday looks, especially on days when you just can’t find the necessary inspiration for your next look.

Well, today we are spotlighting 10 inspirational weekend outfits by some of our favourite fashion girls. These looks are achievable, genuinely wearable and chic.

From on-trend colour combinations to fresh takes on monochromatic looks, these looks will take you from brunch to church and everything in between. Don’t know about you, but we’ll be bookmarking them STAT.

Nonye Udeogu

If you’re searching for comfort and style, a slip dress is your best bet!

 

Mary Edoro 

This chic set is perfect. That’s all!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary Edoro (@themaryedoro)

 

Anita Aloys 

We can’t resist this athleisure look!

 

Miranda Twesi 

Step out in a casual chic dress for Saturday hangouts with friends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miranda | 💎 (@mirandamtsweni21)

 

Powede Awujo

With this stunning dress, you are definitely making a bold statement at your next ‘Owambe’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Powede Eniola Awujo (@powedeawujo)

 

Adaeze Onah

This vibrant pair is definitely perfect for a dinner date!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Engr Adaeze (@styletitudebyada)

 

Debbie Beeko 

Name a better weekend outfit combo. We’ll wait.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

 

