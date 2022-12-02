BN Style Spotlight: Wunmi Bello Radiated Glamour at the MOBO Awards 2022

Earlier in the week, the stars were out for the annual British music award presentation, MOBO Awards, held at the OVO Arena in Wembley. As a result, the red carpet lent itself to several dazzling looks. Influencer and presenter Wunmi Bello caught our eye with a gorgeous all-white look.

The look featured a long train coat with dramatic sleeves that cascaded to the floor to create a small train over a matching corset-style jumpsuit that showed off her incredible figure. Wunmi complemented the ensemble with statement gold earrings and a matching clutch.

The beauty swept her hair into an updo with perfectly laid edges. A soft smokey eye and glossy lip completed the look as Wunmi radiated glamour.

Credits

Styling: @danettepowell_stylist

Makeup: @milmadeuk

Hair: @stephanielebbyhair

Tailoring: @bunmerfit_fashion