Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Wunmi Bello Radiated Glamour at the MOBO Awards 2022

Style

7 Stylish Off-Duty Weekend Looks, Courtesy Our Favourite Fashion Girls

Style

Toke Makinwa Shows Us The Chicest Way to Style Denim on Denim

Style

It’s All About Prints This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 216

Style

See This Week’s Extra Crisp Workwear Looks: Issue 152

Style

See the 8 Times Cynthia Gwebu Proved She is That Curvy #BellaStylista to Take Style Notes From

Style

Let's Talk About Sandrah Tubobereni's Stunning Look to Fidelis & Rita Anosike's White Wedding

Style

Holiday Season Bedroom Makeover? Let Omabelle Show You How It's Done | Watch

Style

Rita Dominic Was Every Bit a Stunning Bride in 3 Exquisite Dresses

Style

A Week in Style: 7 Stylish Looks to Copy from Pindy Gwala – You’re Welcome!

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Wunmi Bello Radiated Glamour at the MOBO Awards 2022

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Earlier in the week, the stars were out for the annual British music award presentation, MOBO Awards, held at the OVO Arena in Wembley. As a result, the red carpet lent itself to several dazzling looks. Influencer and presenter Wunmi Bello caught our eye with a gorgeous all-white look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WUNMI BELLO (@wunmibello)

The look featured a long train coat with dramatic sleeves that cascaded to the floor to create a small train over a matching corset-style jumpsuit that showed off her incredible figure. Wunmi complemented the ensemble with statement gold earrings and a matching clutch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WUNMI BELLO (@wunmibello)

The beauty swept her hair into an updo with perfectly laid edges. A soft smokey eye and glossy lip completed the look as Wunmi radiated glamour.

 

Credits

Styling: @danettepowell_stylist

Makeup: @milmadeuk

Hair: @stephanielebbyhair

Tailoring: @bunmerfit_fashion

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Tola Oladiji: Never Resort to Plagiarism When Writing a Research Paper

Scared of Debit Alerts? Here’s How to Deal With the Fear of Spending Money 

No Money? No Problem! Here’s How to Have a Detty December the Sapa Way

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Sometimes, You Don’t Have to Be Strong

Las Las, We Run Am! Come Tell Us All About your Year with #BN2022Epilogues
css.php