Meet Dr. Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote: The First Woman Leading Nigeria’s Prestigious Law School

It is officially a new era for legal education in Nigeria. On 6 January 2026, a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, a move that breaks a 64-year glass ceiling.

When she officially resumes her four-year term on 10 January 2026, Dr Odusote will become the first woman to lead the institution since its establishment in 1962. She takes over from Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, whose eight-year tenure ends on 9 January, ensuring a transition that many expect to be seamless given her deep roots within the system.

At 54, Dr Odusote is far from a stranger to the demands of the Law School. She currently serves as the Deputy Director-General and Head of the Lagos Campus, a position that has seen her manage one of the most prominent hubs of legal training in the country. Her journey to this milestone began at Obafemi Awolowo University, where she obtained her LL.B. before being called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988. She later returned to the same university for her LL.M., specialising in company and commercial law, before heading to the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom to earn a PhD with a focus on public law and the administration of justice.

Since joining the Nigerian Law School as a lecturer in 2001, she has navigated almost every significant administrative and academic level of the institution. Her resume includes stints as head of the academic department and director of academics, as well as time spent as a visiting scholar at Nottingham Trent University. Beyond the classroom, she has contributed to the wider legal profession through her work with the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Bar Association.

In her new capacity as Director-General, Dr Odusote will oversee the academic leadership and strategic management of all campuses across the federation. She will also serve as the vital link between the school and the Body of Benchers.

5 Things to Know About Dr Titilayo Odusote