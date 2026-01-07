AFCON 2025: The Quarter-Finals Are Set | Fixtures, Dates and Venues for the Final Eight

The road to continental glory is officially getting tighter. With the Round of 16 wrapped up, the quarter-final line-up for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 is now complete, and the stakes could not be higher.

The Round of 16 marked the start of straight knockout football, where every mistake carried a cost and every goal mattered. After an unpredictable group stage, the last-16 fixtures separated those still chasing the title from those heading home, leaving eight teams standing with one shared objective: stay alive in the title race.

Senegal were the first side to book their place in the quarter-finals, extending their impressive unbeaten run by overcoming Sudan. Later that day, Mali joined them after edging past Tunisia on penalties, despite playing much of the match with ten men.

On Sunday, tournament hosts Morocco delivered a composed 1–0 victory over Tanzania in Rabat, with Brahim Díaz providing the decisive moment in front of a passionate home crowd. The win kept the Atlas Lions’ title hopes alive, 50 years after their last AFCON triumph. Cameroon followed with a dramatic 2–1 victory over South Africa, once again reminding everyone why they remain one of the competition’s most experienced knockout sides.

Monday night saw more big names confirm their spots. Egypt defeated Benin 3–1 after extra time, with Mohamed Salah scoring with the final kick of the game. Nigeria also sealed qualification in emphatic fashion, hammering Mozambique 4–0 as Victor Osimhen scored twice to guide the Super Eagles into the last eight.

The final quarter-final places were decided on Tuesday. Algeria edged DR Congo 1–0 after extra time, thanks to a stunning long-range strike from substitute Adil Boulbina, while defending champions Côte d’Ivoire completed the line-up with a commanding 3–0 win over Burkina Faso in Marrakesh.

With the dust now settled, the quarter-final fixtures are locked in, and they read like a football fan’s wish list.

Confirmed AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final Fixtures

Friday, 9 January

Mali vs Senegal

Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier — 5pm WAT

Cameroon vs Morocco

Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat — 9pm WAT

Saturday, 10 January