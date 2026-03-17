Dano Milk Renews Partnership with Funke Akindele as Brand Ambassador

Dano Milk is thrilled to announce the renewal of its partnership with award-winning actress, and filmmaker Funke Akindele as its brand ambassador. Following a successful first chapter marked by impactful campaigns and strong audience connection, the brand looks forward to continuing this collaboration and building on the momentum achieved together.

The official signing ceremony took place on Friday, March 6th, marking the continuation of the partnership between the one of Nigeria’s leading dairy brand and one of Nigeria’s most beloved screen icons.

Dano Milk is known for its commitment to delivering wholesome, quality dairy products that support the wellbeing of nourishment seeking families across Nigeria. Funke Akindele embodies the brand’s essence through her commitment to excellence, vibrant personality, and inspiring career.

The renewal goes beyond a partnership; it reinforces Dano Milk’s promise to continue providing quality dairy nutrition to Nigerian homes, with a familiar face that families already trust and admire.

For more information about Dano Milk, follow @danomilkng or visit www.dano.com.ng

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