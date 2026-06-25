Akinola Davies Jr. and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù Have Been Invited to Be Members of The Academy

My Father’s Shadow director Akinola Davies Jr. and actor Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars.

The invitation follows the successful run of My Father’s Shadow, the acclaimed feature from Fatherland Productions, the Lagos-based production where Davies serves as a director and co-founder. The film has earned international recognition on the festival circuit, won several awards, including the AMVCA and has been regarded as one of the most significant African films of recent years.

Membership in The Academy is one of the highest honours in the global film industry. Members are responsible for voting on the Academy Awards and helping shape conversations around cinematic excellence worldwide. This could mean an increased visibility and representation for the African film industry and Nollywood within the Academy. Which means voices with more firsthand knowledge of the continent’s stories, cultures and creative ecosystems are participating in decisions that influence global film recognition on the international stage.

The invitations mark another milestone for both Akinola Davies Jr. and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, as well as for the broader movement pushing African cinema further into the global spotlight.

Akinola Davies Jr. has been invited to be a member of the Academy. pic.twitter.com/DE1ojP7ZGg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 24, 2026