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Lights, Camera, Create! Blu Light Film & TV Academy Unveils Young Creators Summer Camp | July 27th - 31st

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Lights, Camera, Create! Blu Light Film & TV Academy Unveils Young Creators Summer Camp | July 27th – 31st

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The Young Creators Summer Camp is a 5-day filmmaking experience rooted in purpose and faith.
Designed specifically for aspiring young storytellers, this action-packed summer camp offers direct mentorship from multi-award-winning filmmaker, Michelle Bello, alongside top industry professionals.

Date: July 27th – July 31st 
Target Audience: Ages 10 – 16
Venue: KidCity, 24 Molade Okoya Thomas, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Over 5 exciting days, participants will learn how to write, produce, direct, act, and edit their very own short film, discovering how to use their God-given creative talents to entertain, inspire and uplift.

Beyond technical skills, they master vital real-world skills such as creativity, confidence, communication, and collaboration skills. The young creators will experience daily fellowship and build lasting friendships with a community of like-minded peers who share their passion and values.

For more information, visit these Social Media Accounts: Instagram, X and Facebook.
To register: Camp Link

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Blu Light Film & TV Academy 

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