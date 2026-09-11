Temitope Adesola Owoeye: Certified Image Consultant & Stylist Launches A New Book ‘Show Up & Show Off’

In an era where perception increasingly shapes professional opportunity, leadership visibility and personal brand equity, Certified image consultant and entrepreneur Temitope Adesola Owoeye is set to launch her highly anticipated book, Show Up & Show Off: Harness the Power of Perception to Win Without Words. The book challenges leaders, founders and professionals to rethink how they use image and personal presence to build credibility, influence opportunity and lead more powerfully.

Temitope Adesola Owoeye is a member of the Association of Image Consultants International (AICI), she an award winning internationally recognized image strategist and the founder/CEO of TAO Publishing and LOVEAFRIK, an image consulting company focused on helping individuals and organisations strategically communicate who they are through image, style and personal presence.

For nearly a decade, Temi has worked behind the scenes and in the spotlight shaping perceptions and refining identities across industries. She combines fashion, psychology, personal branding and executive presence to help clients refine how they are perceived and position themselves for greater visibility and influence.

Her work extends across personal styling, corporate image consulting, executive presence, styling for commercials and movies, public speaking as well as workshops and masterclasses for professionals, leaders, entrepreneurs and organisations.

With Show Up & Show Off, Temi expands that conversation into the publishing space, offering readers a practical framework for understanding the powerful connection between how they show up and the opportunities they attract.

The book explores the often-underestimated relationship between image, perception, credibility and influence, challenging the idea that personal image is merely about fashion or appearance.

According to Temi, how a person presents themselves can influence what others assume about their competence, confidence, authority and value often before a single word is spoken.

“Your image is communicating long before you introduce yourself,” says Temi. “The question is not whether people perceive you, but whether the perception they form is aligned with who you are, what you stand for and where you are going.”

Show Up & Show Off teaches you how to become your ideal image and most importantly, how to communicate that identity using fashion, style, body language & executive presence has a life upgrade tools.

Show Up & Show Off will be available in stores, Amazon & Selar from the 29th of October, 2026.

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