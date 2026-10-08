Simbarashe Steyn Kundizeza Wins the 2026 Caine Prize for African Writing

Zimbabwean writer Simbarashe Steyn Kundizeza has won the 2026 Caine Prize for African Writing, taking home the £10,000 prize for his short story, “The Blue Fighter.”

Originally published by The Shallow Tales Review, the story follows a young boy whose family faces financial hardship after his father leaves his profession to pursue his passion for building fish tanks. Through the family’s struggles, Kundizeza explores fatherhood, ambition, financial hardship and the complicated ways family circumstances shape our lives.

The Caine Prize, established in 2000, is one of Africa’s most prominent literary prizes. It recognises the best short story by an African writer, whether based on the continent or in the diaspora, and has helped bring greater international attention to contemporary African literature. The prize is worth £10,000, while each shortlisted writer receives £500.

“Winning the Caine Prize means a great deal to me. I’ve been writing for several years, often without knowing where the work would take me, just fitting it around everything else in my life. To have a story drawn from my own experiences recognised at this level makes all those everyday compromises feel worthwhile. Most of all, it gives me a little more belief that I can keep making room for this life as a writer,” Kundizeza says.

He emerged as the winner from a five-author shortlist, including Gladwell Pamba, Melara Mvogdobo, Yasmine Zohdi and Nigerian Akinwande Jordan, selected from more than 400 submissions from 27 African countries. His win adds his name to a distinguished list of past Caine Prize winners, including Leila Aboulela, Helon Habila, Binyavanga Wainaina, NoViolet Bulawayo and others.

Zimbabwean writer Simbarashe Steyn Kundizeza has been announced as the 2026 Caine Prize winner for his outstanding short story, ‘The Blue Fighter’, published by The Shallow Tales Review in 2025. Read his short story via the link in our bio. #CainePrize26 https://t.co/euqAQz4ytK — The Caine Prize for African Writing (@CainePrize) October 6, 2026

Congratulations, Simbarashe Steyn Kundizeza!