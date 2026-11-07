How Was 2026 For You? Come Tell Us All About Your Year With the #BN2026Epilogues

Like the flick of a finger, 2026 is coming to an end. It all feels like an hour ago when we wished each other “Happy New Year” and “Welcome to 2026.” Each month flew by, days folding into weeks, weeks folding into months, and here we are in November, preparing for December, Christmas, January, and a brand new year: 2027.

As it is tradition, the best way to close out the year is through reflection. A lot has happened this year, and with the few days remaining this year, a lot will still happen. Despite the many faces of 2026, the ups and downs, Nigerians and Africans showed up on big stages to express their creativity and talent. It was this year that Nora Awolowo and Damilola Osikoya broke the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a film screening with the screening of Black Market: The Movie. It was in 2026 that Ogaga Ifowodo won the $100,000 Nigeria Prize for Literature. It was in 2026 that Kayinsola Ajayi broke Nigeria’s 100m record. And many many more.

At BellaNaija, it was an even greater and more remarkable year. We celebrated our 20th anniversary with a Grand Red Carpet Experience. It was a beautiful evening that marked and solidified BellaNaija’s contribution as one of the culture shapers in Africa. Beyond the red carpet experience, it was the year of stories. We told stories of Africans and Nigerians achieving incredible feats at home and abroad. We told stories of educational success, stories of love, of Africans across the world. We did only what we are meant to do, and what we know best to do.

So we want to hear from you too. We want to know how 2026 has been for you. Did you start a new job? Did you find love? Did you start a new hobby or routine? Did you buy something you’ve always wanted? How were your finances? What experience from the year stood out for you? What did you manage to achieve? What did you fail to achieve? Share any experiences that brought you down, but also taught you how to pick yourself back up.

We want to hear about it all. We want you to write all about it.

Reflect on moments when you wished you had made different choices. Share instances where you chose to trust your intuition. Tell us about the beautiful experiences you had this year. We invite you to share your victories and setbacks, as well as your joys and sorrows, with us.

You have a lot to get a lot off your chest, and we are also ready to read, so share with us.

Guidelines:

Send your #BN2025Epilogues stories to [email protected]

stories to Include 2026 Epilogues in the subject of your email.

in the subject of your email. Stories can be between 400 and 1,500 words.

Submissions will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and publication begins December 1st. So send your submissions as early as possible.

Don’t be shy, send us your photos too (and as many as you can).

Deadline: Submissions are open until the 15th of December, 2025. You can read previous entries here.

You matter. Your story matters, and you never know, you might help someone feel seen by sharing.

We cannot wait to hear from you.