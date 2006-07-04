WHERE IN THE WORLD IS NNENNA

Many of us who watched America’s Next Top Model Season 6 fell in love with Nnenna Agba.
In my opinion, she was stunning, serene and very humble.
Anyway, a lot of people have been wondering what happened to Nnenna ever since she was eliminated from the show.
Well, I found out that Nnenna has regrown her hair, moved from Texas to New York and has been signed by MC2 Model Management (Formerly Karin Models). That’s good news because MC2 is one of NY’s top modelling agencies.
Well, I wish our dear Nnenna the best of luck!
Hopefully we will be seeing her in Vogue or at least Essence or Vibe Vixen very soon.
Here is a link to her Myspace profile so you can hola at her.
Nnenna’s Myspace
Do you think Nnenna has a chance in the crazy world of NY modelling?
She might actually make it …..i mean she did get a lot of exposure from the show….but i doubt if she will be as big as Kate Moss or Naomi Campbell….then again she could, but home girl is gonna need to work on that accent if she wants to go commercial.
she just isn’t pretty for a nigerian woman, someone needs to feed her . . .
maybe if she has spent more time there, she would have eaten more yam and would look a little better
plus she has the brains of a kernel of corn, that’s only the truth
I’m glad she has regrown her hair…I was so mad when they cut it. Damn Tyra dem for trying to make her into another Alek Wek. The girl is striking sha, I’m really hoping she makes it.
@Tutsy, what do you mean, “work on that accent”? Imani and Alek Wek haven’t lost their accents. I don’t hear anyone telling Heidi Klum or Melania Trump to work on their accents.
bumped into her just off 7th Avenue and broadway.. she sure was very nice in person.
I don’t think any of these gals can beat Eva da diva. For real. She’s pretty sha o.
Well it’s been ages since this topic was posted and I’m still thinking; “Where is Nnenna.”
Yes, she was beautiful and stunning and everything else, but I think it takes a different type of drive to get up there, networking and socialising might just not be her priorities right now. Who knows.