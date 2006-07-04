WHERE IN THE WORLD IS NNENNA



Many of us who watched America’s Next Top Model Season 6 fell in love with Nnenna Agba.

In my opinion, she was stunning, serene and very humble.

Anyway, a lot of people have been wondering what happened to Nnenna ever since she was eliminated from the show.

Well, I found out that Nnenna has regrown her hair, moved from Texas to New York and has been signed by MC2 Model Management (Formerly Karin Models). That’s good news because MC2 is one of NY’s top modelling agencies.

Well, I wish our dear Nnenna the best of luck!

Hopefully we will be seeing her in Vogue or at least Essence or Vibe Vixen very soon.

Here is a link to her Myspace profile so you can hola at her.

Nnenna’s Myspace

Do you think Nnenna has a chance in the crazy world of NY modelling?